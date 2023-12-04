Warwick gears up for first of two December meetings
Officials will be hoping the weather stays kind after last year's meeting had to be abandoned after heavy overnight frost.
The cold and snowy spell that hit the country last week resulted in a number of cancelled meetings with Saturday's prestigious Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle amongst the races lost, although it is hoped to re-stage it at Sandown Park tomorrow.
The 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Juvenile Maiden Hurdle gets the Warwick action underway at 12.10pm followed by the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle over two miles and five furlongs.
Second most valuable race of the meeting is the £10,000 Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase and the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Open National Hunt Flat Race rounds off the day at 3.40pm.
Nigel Twiston-Davies was in double-winning form at the last meeting, taking his total for the season at the course to five and he now leads Jonjo O'Neill by two in the race to be the leading Warwick trainer.
Two are tied in the lead for the leading jockey award with Sean Bowen and Jonjo O'Neill Jr on four winners each.
The next action is on New Year's Eve and, with last year's meeting attracting a crowd of over 8,000, early booking is advisable.
