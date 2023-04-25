Thursday’s Charity Raceday heralds a busy four weeks at Warwick racecourse with the meeting quickly followed by Kids Carnival Day on Monday, the first of four that make up the May Racing Carnival.

Former Coventry City manager John Sillett will be remembered in the John Sillett Memorial Handicap Chase over three miles at Warwick on Thursday.

Although it's the final week of the 2022/23 jumps season which finishes at Sandown Park on Saturday, there is still plenty going on and Warwick is one of three meetings around Great Britain today.

The Coop And Alis 40th Birthday Celebration Maiden Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs, which has been divided into two, kicks off the eight-race card at 1.40pm. Scene One, whose trainer Lucy Wadham does well with her runners at the course, may take the first division and Spago and Montregard look the picks in the second.

Sixteen have been declared for an open-looking Watch On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles. Doncaster winner My Bad Lucy should run well in this company and Maclaine, who ran well behind the rejuvenated Kincardine at Exeter last time, may come out best in the following Visit Racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle.

Back at two miles, Fanzio could run well for trainer Laura Hurley in the Bet At Racingtv.com Handicap Chase before the lightly-raced Jubilee Express looks to step up on his handicap debut at Market Rasen when second to Broadway Boy in the afternoon's feature race, the £20,000 Watch Irish Racing On Racingtv Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlong.

Former Coventry City manager John Sillett who, along with George Curtis, masterminded Coventry City's win in the 1987 FA Cup, is remembered in the John Sillett Memorial Handicap Chase over three miles. The hat-trick seeking Northern Poet should go close before King William Rufus can put his experience to good use in the closing racingtv.com Open National Hunt Flat Race.

