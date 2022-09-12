Warwick Racecourse will host 19 jump meets this season.

However, Monday's Racing TV Grand Season Opener falls on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and will not go ahead.

Announcing the news on Saturday, the British Horseracing Authority said: “British racing will not go ahead on Monday 19 September for the funeral of Her Late Majesty The Queen. This will give everyone involved in British racing the opportunity to mourn Her Late Majesty’s passing and offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation.”

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This leaves six meetings to the end of the year, when there should be a sell-out crowd for the Poundland New Year's Eve Raceday. This month's fixtures also include The Great Autumn Meeting, which sees the return of the annual charity race in aid of The Air Ambulance, set to take place on Thursday 29th.

Tuesday's six-race card, also sponsored by Poundland, will now kick-off the new season with the first race, the Watch On Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase over two and a half miles, due off at 2.25pm.

Highlight of the meeting is the £16,400 Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Chase (Class 3) over an extended three miles and a furlong. Also a Class 3 contest is the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Chase over two miles, with the Every Race Live On Racing TV Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race bringing the afternoon to a close at 5.20pm.

One of the highlights of the Warwick season is the Grade 2 Kingmaker Novices' Chase in February. First run in 1991, it has attracted some high-class horses with this year's winner Edwardstone following up in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival, one of a number to have gone on to taste success at the highest level.