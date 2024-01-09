It's Warwick's richest raceday of the year tomorrow (Saturday) when the £100,000 Wigley Group Classic Chase, broadcast live on ITV, is the highlight of an eight-race card.

Warwick Racecourse is set for its richest day of the year.

Having lost both meetings in December, Warwick will be hoping for a big crowd for what is always a great afternoon of racing with this year's meeting boosted by the £75,000 Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase (Series Final), re-scheduled from last weekend's abandoned Sandown Park meeting.

Amongst the 21 entries for the feature race is Monbeg Genius, trained by Jonjo O'Neill, who looked destined to win a big prize after his run behind Corach Rambler, subsequent winner of the Randox Grand National, and Fastorslow at last season's Cheltenham Festival.

On his first run of this season, Monbeg Genius was pulled up at Ascot after making a bad mistake, but put that behind him when a strong-staying third in Newbury's Coral Gold Cup.

Monbeg Genius was installed as 5/1 joint favourite by Betfair on the release of entries on Monday, along with Beauport and Guetapan Collonges.

The progressive Broadway Boy headed the early betting for the Grade 2 Trustatrader Hampton Novices' Chase, also worth £75,000.

The trip of three miles will be right up his street, but he could face some stiff competition, including Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning and Scottish-trained mare Apple Away.