Warwickshire's Gavin Larsen (left) and Rugby School's Michael Powell (PIcture courtesy of Warwickshire CCC)

Warwickshire CCC have announced they are to temporarily relocate from their Edgbaston home to play three one-day matches at Rugby School in the 2024 season.

They are the 50-over Metro Bank One Day Cup matches against Surrey (August 2), Yorkshire (Aug 11) and Nottinghamshire (Aug 14).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time Rugby School has hosted the Bears since 2015, when Sussex were the visitors in a One Day Cup clash, which was won bt Warwickshire.

The matches coincide with Warwickshire hosting Birmingham Phoenix matches in The Hundred.

Rugby School has a 3,000-capacity, and the club are intending to turn the three matches in the space of a fortnight into a 'community festival of cricket'.

Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen has branded the facilities at Rugby School as being 'superb', and is hoping the matches can create a cricketing legacy in the town, and inspire the next generation of players through free coaching sessions at leisure and youth centres delivered through the junior All Stars scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We love playing at Edgbaston, obviously, but this is an amazing opportunity to take the Bears closer to members and supporters in Warwickshire," said Larsen.

“I was at Neath last season to watch the Bears take on Glamorgan and the vibe at the game was tremendous.

“I’m sure the fans and local community will create an equally great atmosphere at Rugby. It’s school summer holidays so hopefully there will be lots of junior Bears there to cheer the guys on.

“The facilities at Rugby School are superb and, importantly, the pitch and outfield will be at a standard required for professional cricket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edgbaston has a packed 2024 summer schedule – with a West Indies Test and England’s men and women playing IT20s against Pakistan, alongside domestic games and Vitality Blast Finals Day – so the move also takes pressure off the stadium’s wickets.

Edgbaston head of sports Turf Gary Barwell will work with the grounds team at Rugby in the weeks leading up to the games to help prepare the wickets.

Rugby School headmaster Gareth Parker-Jones, said: “We are delighted to be partnered with Warwickshire and excited to host these three matches.

“Cricket has been played on this same ground since the early 1800s and our director of cricket, Michael Powell, enjoyed a career spanning more than 17 years with Warwickshire, representing the county in more than 290 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s great for the local community to have top level cricket on their doorstep while also bringing visitors from further afield to help boost the town’s economy – a real win-win!’

Warwickshire has played at numerous outgrounds over the years including Nuneaton, Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon-Avon and several clubs in Coventry.

Warwickshire chief executive Stuart Cain said: “Members have long asked us to consider playing some games at an out-ground, ideally in the heart of Warwickshire.

"We looked at a number of clubs and Rugby School could provide the wicket, pavilion, catering and seating requirements needed to stage a professional game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re looking forward to the occasions; I hope it’ll ignite people’s passion for county cricket and bring new members of the community to the game.

“It’s important we use this as a way of demonstrating that cricket is a sport that’s open and accessible to all.”

Warwickshire’s last visit to Rugby – on August 17, 2015 – saw Bears fans treated to a century by Will Porterfield and three wickets for Olly Hannon-Dalby as a side led by Varun Chopra claimed a four-wicket One Day Cup win against Sussex.

Warwickshire Members will be required to claim their ticket for each game in advance, free of charge, from 10am on Friday, April 12, with remaining tickets going on general sale on Tuesday, April 30.