The game was played with quite a few interruptions and the local shrubbery helped to provide some shelter until the cloud bursts passed.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) skipped on Rink 1, assisted by Lynne Innes (Stratford), Di Wilkinson and Elaine Taylor (both Stoke) who were in front all the way until getting stuck on 11 shots on the 12th end, allowing the visitors to draw level by end 15. The team got their act together and managed to secure the remaining 3 ends, finishing 14/11.

Rink 2 had a different result with Lily-Mae Adams, Joy Cooke (both Sherwood Park) and Vivienne Belt supporting skip Debbie Bloxham (both Stratford), who were unable to get ahead of their opponents. Whilst not making a very good start they managed 11 shots in the last 8 ends but still were short of their opponents' score, giving the Worcestershire women a 13/21 victory.

The rink of Heather Mills, Jayne Henfrey, Margaret Grosvenor and Caroline Harris. Pic by Jenny Corn.

A 14/14 draw on Rink 3 was the result of a nip and tuck game for the backend team of Donna Kerr and Sue Hornsby (both Lillington) with Lynne Fowler and Velisa Brown (both Southam) at the front end.

Rink 4 tried to get into the game but only managed to win 6 ends. Their opponents made steady progress, scoring 1s and 2s on 10 of the 18 ends, with a 3 shot and 4 shot score on 2 ends. The rink consisted of Pippa Mace (Lillington), Liz Crispin (Wolvey), Margaret Colvin and Elspeth Summers (both Stratford) with Worcestershire winning 9/21.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) with Caroline Harris (Nuneaton), Jane Henfrey and Margaret Grosvenor (both Lillington). Drawing level at the 6th end they never let their opponents back into the game to win 20/13.