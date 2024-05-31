Warwickshire Bears looking for young local people to join vibrant wheelchair basketball club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwickshire Bears Wheelchair Basketball Academy offers wheelchair basketball for people of all levels and all ages across Warwickshire, Solihull and the West Midlands.

The Bears offer a community that is far more than simply a basketball team. Our mission is to inspire and support everyone facing obstacles in life and encourage them to turn them into opportunities, however difficult that may seem. We celebrate inclusivity and positivity and encourage both disabled and able-bodied players to take part.

We want to invite more local people to have a go at the sport. Whatever age, whatever level, whatever your disability, you are welcome at the Bears to try wheelchair basketball out.

One of the best things about the sport is that it is suitable for Disabled people and able-bodied people. If you come down to the club you’ll see friends, brothers and sisters all playing against one another.

Warwickshire Bears are encouraging people to try out wheelchair basketball

On June 9, Warwickshire Bears are hosting a national tournament, supported by British Wheelchair Basketball, to foster competition and a love of the game amongst our under 14s community.

Six teams from across the country, will be playing one another for the prestigious title of Tournament Champion. If you are interested in the sport and want to watch our young talent, come down and check it out. Doors open at 10am at the Nechell Wellbeing Centre, Birmingham.

Or if you would like to join in a free training session, come down to North Solihull sports centre 9.30am every Saturday. No experience is needed and we will provide you with a chair so you can have a go without any pressure.

The event is being supported by law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Members of Warwickshire Bears in action

Luke Daniels a specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “At Irwin Mitchell, we believe in building strong links within the communities in which we work and supporting good causes. Through our work we see the benefit that sport can play in a person’s rehabilitation and are proud to be supporting the Bears.