Warwickshire bowlers reach regional final after dramatic finish

The winning Warwickshire team

Warwickshire County Ladies will play Devon on Sunday having reached the National Regional Finals by winning by just one shot on the last end in the Double Rink Walker Cup Trophy to beat Worcestershire and finish 34-33.

The National Johns Trophy team also had an exciting finish as they struggled to beat Gloucestershire at Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club eventually winning by just 3 shots 108-105.

Highest Winning Rink went to skip Tracy Wheeler (Welford) with Caroline Halliwell (Warwick Boat Club), Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) and Anita Cowdrill (RLS) who started slowly and were 0-8 down at six ends before starting their comeback which resulted in a resounding 21-13 win.

Maureen Edwards with Nicola Bradshaw, Becky Lever (all Rugby Thornfield) and Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) also started slowly and were 0-7 down before 4 shots on the 4th end helped their cause and they went on to win 22-19.

Heather Mills (RLS) with Lily-Mae Adams (Welford), Ginny Burns (Warwick Boat Club) and Liz Wooding (Avenue, Coventry) were behind most of the game but 4 shots on the 14th end helped their cause and they went on to win 17-16.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Wendy Wilson (Welford), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were under the cosh from the start and 9-22 down on the 16th end when they picked up 6 shots followed by a further 5 on the 19th to eventually lose by just one shot 22-23.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Alison Moy (Three Spires), Rachel Ashmore (Rugby Thornfield) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) were evenly matched throughout the game finishing 16-18.

Janice White, Dawn Horne, Wendy Wickens (all RLS) and Wendy Holloway (Welford) were also evenly matched for most of the game eventually finishing 10-16.