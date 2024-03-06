Michael Burgess has agreed a one-year extension to keep him at Edgbaston until at least the end of 2025.

The 29-year-old – who averages almost 35 with the bat in First Class cricket (34.53) – also contributed some vital runs including a match winning 78 not out against Northamptonshire and a season high of 88 at Hampshire.

“It’ll be six years a Bear by the end of summer 2025,” said Burgess. “I’m delighted to extend my stay and be here for another two seasons. It’s nice to feel I’m cemented in a team and at a club.

“Everyone in the dressing room has been talking about how well the club is moving forward and how we’re looking strong for this season. I’m confident we can build on the efforts of last year and hopefully compete a little bit higher up the championship table this season.

“There are good things going on here, a good vibe in the dressing room, a great spirit, and I want to be part of that.”

Warwickshire First Team Coach Mark Robinson described Burgess as a consistent performer who does “special things” behind the wicket.

“He’s grown a lot as a person as well as a player during his time with us. He’s a reliable, consistent performer, and he’s understated. He does some special things that perhaps go under the radar because he makes it looks simple.

“Statistically he’s one of the best performing keepers in the country – right up there in the top bracket for runs and dismissals – and his versatility with his work coming up to the stumps for the seamers gives us an extra advantage.

“His batting is important to us, he scores runs at vital times to win or save us games. I’m pleased he’s committed to more time with the club.”