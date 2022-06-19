Warwickshire ladies best against Beds but beaten by Wiltshire

Warwickshire's winning rink against Bedfordshire - Janet Miller, Maureen Edwards, Pat Dahlgren and Pat Lowe

Highest winning rink went to Maureen Edwards with Pat Lowe (both Rugby Thornfield), Janet Miller (Grange Ladies) and Pat Dahlgren (Bilton) who were trailing 1-7 at four ends but then turned the tables to go ahead and finish 28-11.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park), Wendy Holloway (Welford) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) also started slowly but soon scored and went on to win 16-9.

Elaine Taylor (Stoke) with Sharon Keal (Stratford), Donna Kerr (Lillington) and Denise Judge (Bilton) were in a similar situation but a spurt in the middle of the game and 4 shots on the last end sealed the win for Warwickshire 13-11.

Winning rink against Wiltshire Lynne Innes, Mary Wheildon, Nicky, Donna Kerr PICTURES BY CAROL NORTON

Jenny Wickens (RLS) with Margaret Grosvenor (Lillington), Elaine Cresswell (Bilton) and Linda Linney (Stratford) had another slow start but 5 shots on the 5th end enabled them to go ahead and they went on to win 16-14.

Janice White (RLS) with Margaret Boldy (Avon), Brenda Beere (Grange Ladies) and Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) were very evenly matched with their opposition but were just pipped at the post 17-18.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Thelma Orberson (Avenue Coventry), Anna Molony (Avenue Leamington) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) started well but it was the opposition who turned the tables leaving the home team trailing 16-21.

Warwickshire Ladies travelled to Highworth Bowling Club in Wiltshire for their second match of the season and although the weather was cold at least it was dry for this hard fought game with Warwickshire losing out in the end 102-122.

Highest Winning Rink went to Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) with Lynne Innes (Stratford), Donna Kerr (Lillington) and Nicky (Wiltshire County player who kindly stood in for Warwickshire) who helped the visiting team to a resounding 25-13 win.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Hazel Goodman (Lillington), Vivienne Belt (Sherwood Park) and Caroline Harris (Nuneaton) were ahead for most of the game but were just pipped at the post on the last end to lose 18-19.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Di Wilkinson (Stoke), Margaret Stephens and Pat Gagg (both Lillington) set off strongly 5-0 at 3 ends but were overtaken by the opposition to trail 10-5 at 8 ends before regaining 3 shots on the 9th and going on to finish just 2 shots adrift 17-19.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), Liz Crispin (Wolvey) and Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) were level pegging 10 all after 11 ends but were unable to hold their opponents back eventually finishing 17-21.

Debbie Bloxham with Pat Jowers (both Stratford), Joy Cooke and Gill Maund (both Sherwood Park) started strongly but the opposition were having none of it and kept them at bay to finally win 14-22.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Sigrid Thomas (Rugby Thornfield) and Margaret Colvin (Snitterfield) were under the cosh most of the game finally finishing 11-28.