Warwickshire Ladies win at Broadway

By Jenny Corn
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:32 BST
The winning Warwickshire Ladies team.The winning Warwickshire Ladies team.
One of the joys of bowling is travelling to different clubs and enjoying their environment and facilities – this was especially so when Warwickshire played Worcestershire at Broadway BC with its wonderful views of the surrounding countryside, certainly one of the most picturesque venues.

The bonus was a win for Warwickshire if only by 4 shots – 97-93.

Highest Winning Rink went to Maureen Edwards with Christine Harding (both Rugby Thornfield), Ginny Burns (Warwick Boat Club) and Pat Gagg (Lillington) who started strongly and kept the pressure on to ensure a 19-6 win.

Debbie Bloxham with Lynne Innes (both Stratford), Lily Mae Adams (Welford) and Becky Lever (Rugby Thornfield) were in determined mode and soon pulled ahead of their opponents eventually winning 20-10.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Liz Crispin (Wolvey), Vivienne Belt (Stratford) and Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) started strongly and were 17-5 ahead at 10 ends before their opposition struck back to go ahead on the 17th end 19-20 but 2 shots on the last end ensured a win for the visitors 21-20.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Jean Lythall (Welford), Diane Medhurst (Avenue Coventry) and Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) started slowly but 5 shots on the 5th end helped their cause before their opposition started to pull ahead and they finished 17-21.

Caroline Harris (Nuneaton) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Chris Hurst (Warwick Boat Club) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were holding their own to start but unable to continue in that vein as their opponents pulled ahead leaving them trailing 11-18.

Mary Wheildon (Warwick Boat Club) with Jenny Corn (Lillington), Jean Williams and Elspeth Summers (both Stratford) started well but were soon under the cosh and unable to continue the good start eventually finishing 9-15.

Caroline Harris, County President, was delighted to be able to award a County Badge to Chris Hurst and a Colt Badge to Ginny Burns – both Warwick Boat Club members.

