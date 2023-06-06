Highest winning rink went to Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Tina Gray (Rugby Thornfield), Di Medhurst (Nuneaton) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) who started slowly but were 7 all on 10 ends when they started to take control, leading 17-7 at 15 ends and finishing with a 21-10 win.

Kirsty Richards (Whitnash) with Gillian Greenbank (Avenue Coventry), Michelle Meadowcroft (Sherwood Park) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) set off at a pace and were 14-3 at 7 ends before their opponents started to pull back, but only briefly as the Warwickshire team went ahead again eventually finishing 26-18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Becky Lever (Rugby Thornfield), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were level pegging 8 all at 11 ends before their opponents pulled ahead to lead 8-14 at 14 ends, but 4 shots on the 15th end boosted the home team and they went on to win 18-17.

The team of Tina Gray, Sue Hornsby, Gill Maund and Di Medhurst.

Moira Parsons (Welford) with Heather Mills (Grange Ladies), Dawn Horne and Janice White (both RLS) started with a resounding 6 shots on the 2nd end but it was a rollercoaster game as their opponents went ahead, and although they kept their cool and pulled back to 17-15 at 15 ends they finished 20-22.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Anita Cowdrill and Jenny Wickens (both RLS) were 10-13 down at 10 ends before 5 shots on the 13th helped their cause but they were unable to sustain it, eventually finishing 24-28.

Yvonne Pick, Wendy Holloway, Tracy Wheeler (all Welford) with Lily-Mae Adams (Sherwood Park) started slowly and were 7-10 down at 10 ends but fought back to bring themselves level 15 all at 15 ends, but their opposition wasn’t going to let go and they eventually finished 19-26.

Advertisement

Advertisement