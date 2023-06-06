Register
Warwickshire see off fightback to secure victory over Devon

Warwickshire staved off a fightback by Devon to seal a 128-121 at Olveston Bowling Club.
By Jenny Corn
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST

Highest winning rink went to Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Tina Gray (Rugby Thornfield), Di Medhurst (Nuneaton) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) who started slowly but were 7 all on 10 ends when they started to take control, leading 17-7 at 15 ends and finishing with a 21-10 win.

Kirsty Richards (Whitnash) with Gillian Greenbank (Avenue Coventry), Michelle Meadowcroft (Sherwood Park) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) set off at a pace and were 14-3 at 7 ends before their opponents started to pull back, but only briefly as the Warwickshire team went ahead again eventually finishing 26-18.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Becky Lever (Rugby Thornfield), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) were level pegging 8 all at 11 ends before their opponents pulled ahead to lead 8-14 at 14 ends, but 4 shots on the 15th end boosted the home team and they went on to win 18-17.

The team of Tina Gray, Sue Hornsby, Gill Maund and Di Medhurst.The team of Tina Gray, Sue Hornsby, Gill Maund and Di Medhurst.
Moira Parsons (Welford) with Heather Mills (Grange Ladies), Dawn Horne and Janice White (both RLS) started with a resounding 6 shots on the 2nd end but it was a rollercoaster game as their opponents went ahead, and although they kept their cool and pulled back to 17-15 at 15 ends they finished 20-22.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Anita Cowdrill and Jenny Wickens (both RLS) were 10-13 down at 10 ends before 5 shots on the 13th helped their cause but they were unable to sustain it, eventually finishing 24-28.

Yvonne Pick, Wendy Holloway, Tracy Wheeler (all Welford) with Lily-Mae Adams (Sherwood Park) started slowly and were 7-10 down at 10 ends but fought back to bring themselves level 15 all at 15 ends, but their opposition wasn’t going to let go and they eventually finished 19-26.

After the game, County President, Donna Kerr, thanked Olveston for their hospitality and was delighted to award Johns Trophy Flashes to Anita Cowdrill, Yvonne Pick and Janice White.

