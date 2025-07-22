Warwickshire sign Kent fast bowler Gilchrist

Warwickshire have signed Nathan Gilchrist from Kent County Cricket Club, with the right-arm fast bowler committing to a three-year deal with the Bears from November 2025

Gilchrist has taken 107 first-class wickets in 35 matches, including four five-wicket hauls. In 2024, he recorded career-best innings figures of 6-24 at Lancashire in the County Championship, and match figures of 8-93, helping Kent to their first win at Old Trafford since 1997.

He also starred in Kent’s recent Vitality Blast triumph over Sussex, securing 4/42 in Kent’s narrow two wicket victory with just three balls to spare.

The Zimbabwe-born bowler has played five years of first-class cricket, making his debut against Surrey in the 2020 Bob Willis trophy, and earned a call-up to the England Lions squad for their red-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January 2023. Nathan’s height, pace and control have become key attributes to his success.

Speaking about his new deal, Nathan said: “Signing for Warwickshire is an absolute career milestone for me. The quality of the Bears team is incredible and it’s a real compliment that they can see a role for me in their plans. I’ve had five great years at Kent and learnt so much whilst I was there, but this is an exciting opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

First Team Coach, Ian Westwood, commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing Nathan Gilchrist to Warwickshire on a three-year deal. Nathan is a proven performer at county level who has demonstrated real quality with the ball.

“His ability to take wickets consistently, and impact with match-winning performances, demonstrates he will be a real asset to our squad. We’re excited to have Nathan in a Bears jersey and believe he’ll be a key component in our pursuit of trophy success over the coming seasons.”

Performance Director, James Thomas said: “Nathan represents exactly the type of talent we’re looking to add to our squad – a bowler entering his prime, who has the hunger, character and ability to compete at the highest level. His experience with Kent, including being their leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, and with the England Lions in 2023, gives us confidence he can make an immediate impact.”

