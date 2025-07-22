Warwickshire sign Kent fast bowler Gilchrist
Gilchrist has taken 107 first-class wickets in 35 matches, including four five-wicket hauls. In 2024, he recorded career-best innings figures of 6-24 at Lancashire in the County Championship, and match figures of 8-93, helping Kent to their first win at Old Trafford since 1997.
He also starred in Kent’s recent Vitality Blast triumph over Sussex, securing 4/42 in Kent’s narrow two wicket victory with just three balls to spare.
The Zimbabwe-born bowler has played five years of first-class cricket, making his debut against Surrey in the 2020 Bob Willis trophy, and earned a call-up to the England Lions squad for their red-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January 2023. Nathan’s height, pace and control have become key attributes to his success.
Speaking about his new deal, Nathan said: “Signing for Warwickshire is an absolute career milestone for me. The quality of the Bears team is incredible and it’s a real compliment that they can see a role for me in their plans. I’ve had five great years at Kent and learnt so much whilst I was there, but this is an exciting opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”
First Team Coach, Ian Westwood, commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing Nathan Gilchrist to Warwickshire on a three-year deal. Nathan is a proven performer at county level who has demonstrated real quality with the ball.
“His ability to take wickets consistently, and impact with match-winning performances, demonstrates he will be a real asset to our squad. We’re excited to have Nathan in a Bears jersey and believe he’ll be a key component in our pursuit of trophy success over the coming seasons.”
Performance Director, James Thomas said: “Nathan represents exactly the type of talent we’re looking to add to our squad – a bowler entering his prime, who has the hunger, character and ability to compete at the highest level. His experience with Kent, including being their leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, and with the England Lions in 2023, gives us confidence he can make an immediate impact.”
Bears Women are going to Fin
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.