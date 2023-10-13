Warwickshire teens to compete for victory in national squash tournament

Teenagers from Warwickshire look to state their case for a potential spot in the 2028 Olympic Games amid talk of squash becoming an Olympic sport.

The ProAir Engineers British Junior Championships will see leading junior players from across the UK head to multiple squash venues across Sheffield later this month to decide the ranking of young British squash stars.

Among the competitors from Warwickshire is Abd-Allah Eissa, who will be aiming to upset the odds by beating the likes of two-time champion and number 1 seed Jonah Bryant in the boys Under 19s competition. Eissa, who has previously won the international Dutch Open as well as the British Junior under 17s, this year competed in the British Under 23s Open making it to the quarter finals whilst playing against opposition older and more experienced than himself, putting himself in good stead for the upcoming tournament.

Also from Warwickshire is Edgbaston Priory Club’s Meha Shah who will be competing in the girls under 17s category where she will be looking to seal victory after coming runner-up last year. Ismail Khalil, from Solihull, is a part of the boys under 17s set-up whilst former British junior champion Ameerah Ismail is seeded second in the girls under 15s competition.

Ismail Kahlil (centre) will be competing in this year's tournament

Competitors will be vying for national glory from 26-29 October at Abbeydale Squash and Fitness Club, Hallamshire Tennis & Squash Club and Fulwood Sports Club in Sheffield where the matches will be taking place across all three venues.

Hosted by England Squash, this year’s competition comes at an exciting time for squash players and fans as the sport is in serious contention for a place in the 2028 LA Olympic Games for the very first time. If the sport does get added to the Olympic programme for the 2028 Games, then it is possible that the likes of Eissa, as well as some of his competitors at this month’s event, could be representing GB in squash for the first time at the Olympic Games.