Warwickshire’s County Ladies Final weekend

Starting the Saturday morning session was the Benevolent Triples (2 Woods, 15 Ends) with Caroline Edwards, Anita Cowdrill and Tracey Turner-Smith (Royal Leamington Spa - RLS) competing against Margaret Grosvenor, Sue Hornsby (both Lillington) and Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) – the teams were fairly evenly matched for most of the game but 4 shots on the 13th end made the difference and the Leamington team went on to win 13-9.

The Champion of Champions final was between Sandra Dean (Whitnash) and Kirsty Richards (RLS) – Sandra started strongly and was 7-0 up at 4 ends before Kirsty took three shots on the 5th. They were 9 all on the 19th before Kirsty pulled away to win 22-18.

The Unbadged Singles was between Ellie Hurst (RLS) and Gina Sharpe (Rugby Railway) – Ellie set off at a pace and went on to win 21-2.

The lunchtime session saw the Triples with Caroline Edwards, Anita Cowdrill and Tracey Turner-Smith (RLS) competing against Lily-Mae Adams, Pam Green and Yvonne Pick (Welford) – the Welford team started strongly and was 14-4 up at 10 ends before the RLS team picked up 5 shots on the 11th to give them the encouragement they needed and it was a very exciting finish as Welford just managed to win by one shot 20-19.

The 4 Wood Singles between Emily Kernick (RLS) and Heather Mills (RLS) resulted in a win for Emily 21-6.

The 2 Wood Singles between Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) and Anna Molony (Avenue Coventry) saw Maureen pull ahead to 6-0 by the 5th end but Anna was having none of it and by the 13th end they were 9 all with Maureen eventually went on to win 16-13.

The late afternoon session was the Pairs between Caroline Edwards and Heather Mills (RLS) and Kirsty Richards and Emily Kernick (RLS) which saw Caroline and Heather ahead until the 11th end when Kirsty and Emily took 5 shots, followed by 4 on both the 12th and 15th and they went on to tie 19 all on the 17th end, before Caroline and Heather took 3 shots to win 22-19.

Sunday morning was time for the County Top Club Final between RLS and Welford which resulted in a win for RLS on 3 of the 4 rinks.

The afternoon session saw the Fours between two RLS teams – Pauline Dineley, Sheena Harris, Christine Leigh and Jane Whyatt who lost to Caroline Edwards, Caroline Williams, Heather Mills and Tracey Turner-Smith – 6-28.

And last, but by no means least, was the Mixed Pairs Final between Andrew Prickett and Yvonne Pick who lost to Anita Cowdrill and Graham White – 19-9.

Thanks go to Lillington Bowling Club for all the excellent support they gave to everyone over the weekend providing drinks and food for the whole weekend.

Congratulations goes to all the players and we wish them every success in the Nationals starting on Wednesday 13 August at Victoria Park.

1 . Contributed Triples Winners - Lily-Mae Adams, Yvonne Pick, Pam Green Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 4 Wood Singles Winner- Emily Kernick Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Mixed Pairs Winners - Graham White & Anita Cowdrill Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Unbadged Singles Winner - Eliza Hurst Photo: Submitted