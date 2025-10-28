Paul Holleran was full of praise for the effort of his players after they rescued a late point at Oxford City. Pic: Cameron Murray.

Proud Paul Holleran hailed Leamington’s fighting spirit after they rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Oxford City at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ant Lynn poked home five minutes into stoppage-time to earn a brilliant point for the battling visitors who had played the whole second half a man light after Rob Evans was sent off seconds before half-time.

It left Holleran full of praise for the desire shown by his side to get something from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pushed them back a little bit and we were hoping we could get some set pieces. The quality from the long throws and the corners caused problems,” said Holleran

The boys showed great effort character, being down to 10 men and against a full time outfit. We have managed to keep going to the 97th minute.

“Then at the end the good quality into the box and the pressure it was lovely to get the goal for the boys and the fans behind that goal.

“This league is tough. It’s not only us that’s finding it tough. There are a lot of teams finding it tough, especially the part time clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you can produce that at the end it just proves that on the pitch and off the pitch everyone is together.

"We got problems, we got injuries and lots of things have happened, but we are finding ways to keep competing. We just need to keep going, freshen the group up and hopefully get one or two players back.

“The game was everything I thought it was going to be. I said to the players in the last few games there has been no issue with what we have done off the ball, how hard we have worked and our structure has been ok for long periods.

"But we need to be better individually with the ball and making better decisions. The decision just before half time in the 46th minute, sadly an element of us in that in as much as we keep doing ok we seem vulnerable because if you look at that and their goal, we have chances to clear it. We are trying to put it right, but it keeps happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The point leaves Leamington one place above the National League drop zone. Leamington are next in action on Tuesday November 4 when they travel to King’s Lynn Town.

Brakes will host Maidenhead United in the second round of the FA Trophy on November 15.