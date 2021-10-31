Whitnash petanque players will form half of England's world championship team

Whitnash Windmill Petanque Club's Hannah Griffin and Rachel Kelly will make up half of England's four-strong ladies' team at the world championships

Two members of Whitnash Windmill Petanque Club have been selection of to play for England in the World Championships in Spain in November.

Rachel Kelly and Hannah Griffin have played a series of qualification competitions throughout the season, finishing in the top six up for selection to the four-man team

This magnificent achievement is very well deserved and the club are proud to boast they have half the England ladies squad.

Hannah Griffin and Rachel Kelly

Earlier in the year Rachel became the England Ladies Singles Champion, beating four previous champions on her way to the final.

She started playing petanque 11 years ago at an after school club from St Margaret’s School, Whitnash, organised by the club and has continued to play and improve through hard work and dedication to reach this accolade.

Hannah has only been playing for a few years, but has shown a natural talent, consistently improving and playing around the country on an almost weekly basis to gain experience and challenges against the best players in England.

The club hosted a Ladies Pairs competition last week, instigated by Hannah, in an effort to bring the best female players in the country to the Whitnash Club.