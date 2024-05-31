Winning favourites as Warwick's season comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With four winning favourites, punters came out on top in the battle with the bookmakers at Warwick's season finale with racing at the course now taking a break until September.

Thirtyfour Thirty made a valiant effort to lead all the way in the opening Wigley Property Raceday Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles, but had to give way in the end to Prince De Juilley with Jessie Lightfoot, who proved a bit of a handful leaving the paddock, back in third.

The award for the easiest winner of the season went to the Willie Mullins-trained Onlyamatteroftime in the Get Ahead Maiden Hurdle. Owned and ridden by his son Patrick, Onlyamatteroftime had contested some hot handicaps on his previous trips to Britain and, having been held up for the most part of the race, came with a strong run up the home straight to ease past Espoir Des Forges on the run-in without coming out of first gear. G A Henty showed his appreciation for the better ground in third but, like the runner-up, had no answer to the winner who had gone off the 1/2 favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the absence of Chatty Chich, it was Let It Shine who was sent off favourite ahead of Blow Your Horn in the Sheldon Bosley Knight Novices' Handicap Hurdle. In a steadily-run race, Lily Pinchin had the market leader up with the pace from the off, but he fell away in the home straight as Blow Your Horn took what appeared to be a winning lead, only to be caught and passed by Etoile Brillante on the run-in.

Get Sky High clears the final flight in the Newton LDP Mares' Handicap Hurdle

With Time For A Pint and Dusautior both non runners, some of the interest went out of the Bromwich Hardy Handicap Chase, but it proved an exciting race nevertheless. Bells Of Stamford and Huntingdon winner Flemen's Tipple cut out the running until the home turn where 11/4 favourite Pilot Show, James Bowen's only ride of the evening, loomed large and they went clear on the run-in to beat a rallying Bells Of Stamford and Getupearly.

With a third and a non-runner on the evening so far, Dan and Harry Skelton finally got on the scoreboard when Get Sky High, running here in preference to Newton Abbot the day before, took the Newton LDP Mares' Handicap Hurdle to record a second course success, making all the running to beat Pop The Champagne.