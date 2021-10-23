Winning start to cross country league by Rugby & Northampton AC

Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club kicked off the cross country season with the opening event of the year - the West Midlands Cross Country League for runner from U11 to U17. The standard was extremely high in all races with 21 teams taking part but despite this R&N continued with the same level of effort and determination shown in the track season to finish overall winners against some exceedingly strong opposition.

There were some outstanding individual performances in all races. In the U11 races, Elsie Bennett finished an outstanding second place in the girls race, whilst David Allen finished in 6th position in the boys race. The U13 girls race also saw Olivia McGhee finished in the silver position, after leading for much of the race. In the boys U13 race Abbas Hazra finished in 9th position. Ava Rogerson finished in an outstanding 5th position in the U15 girls race and she was closely followed in 8th place by Ella Darby. The U17 girls race saw Madeleine Jacks finish in 4th place but the performance of the day goes perhaps to Dominic Evans who also claimed an outstanding second place in the U17 men race. Well done to all that took part - an exceptional performance by the whole team.