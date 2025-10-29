Woakes signs new deal with Warwickshire

Chris Woakes will be available for Warwickshire in all formats of the game during the 2026 season.

Chris Woakes has signed a new two-year deal with Warwickshire to play across all three formats in both red and white ball during the 2026 season.

The two-year contract will carry Woakes beyond 20 years of playing cricket for Warwickshire.

Woakes said: “For obvious reasons, Warwickshire has always remained close to my heart. From training at the academy to signing my first professional contract, the club has been at every pivotal career moment over almost two decades. Extending my commitment to Warwickshire for another two years feels like the start of a new chapter with a club that properly feels like home.

“Looking ahead, 2026 already promises to be a fantastic year for domestic cricket, especially with the introduction of the new DPP [Domestic Playing Programme]. We’ve got a talented squad, with a good mix of youth and experience, and I genuinely believe we are in a great position to be challenging for trophies throughout the new season.”

Stuart Cain, CEO at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Chris is a consummate professional and the epitome of a Bear. After a distinguished England career, we’re looking forward to seeing what’s next for Chris and Warwickshire in this next stage of his career as we push on for red and white-ball titles.” The boyhood Bear has also accumulated plenty of experience around the globe during his decorated playing career to date, having had spells previously in the IPL, the International League T20, Australia’s Big Bash League, and New Zealand’s Super Smash. But much closer to home, Woakes has consistently produced down the years and helped to clinch titles with Warwickshire.

James Thomas, Performance Director at Warwickshire CCC, added: “Securing Chris’ signature for another two years means so much to everyone at the club. A true one-club legend and a bear through and through, he embodies everything that playing for Warwickshire should mean.

“He’s someone all our aspiring young players can look up to, as an example of how to perform to the very top level over such a long period of time.

“Chris’ experience with both bat and ball will be invaluable as we look to improve and develop our squad, which is now capable of challenging for major honours.”