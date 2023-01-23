Wong is on top form for Lillington Free Church ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Rex Wong stole the local table tennis headlines again with an impressive Division 1 performance at Colebridge A.

From left to right: Ben Rourke and Tudor Draghici (Church) and Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker (Eathorpe). Eathorpe won 4-1

The Lillington Free Church B youngster recorded a straight sets treble over the experienced Craig Allen, Michael Browne and Michael Rinnhofer.

Wai-Ming Fan overcame Browne but two player Church went down 4-6 after conceding three, losing singles to Allen and Rinnhofer and the doubles to Browne and Rinnhofer. Bottom side Free Church C posted a welcome draw against Wellesbourne.

James Berry led the way with a brace, Jeff Harris and Owain Jones added singles and Berry and Harris took the doubles in 5. None could master Alan Cotton who was helped by singles from Steve Cull and Gary Stewart. St Georges B remain second in the table after pipping their A team 6-4.

Mark Jackson stood out with an impressive treble and Tony Deren and Jason Tustain both notched wins in 5 setters. Jackson and Tustain took the doubles. Damon Fenton (2) and Mark Rose (2) replied.

The top clash in Division 2 saw second placed Warwick University A fall 3-7 to Free Church F. Esther Lam maintained her 100 per cent average and Tom Brocklehurst and Greg Swan chipped in with twos.

Jamie Watkin-Rees won two for the students and won the doubles with Lois Perryman. Third placed County Council Bears sneaked a 6-4 verdict over lowly St Georges C.

Paul Calloway and Martyn Todd won twice and secured the doubles and Phil Paine won once. Steve Proctor had two wins in response with Alex Boyd and Andy Caine getting singles.

Free Church D continue to move away from the relegation zone and drew with 5th placed WCC Coots. Dan Stone won two, George Barnes and Jerry Chung bagged singles and Barnes and Stone took the doubles 13-11 in the 5th.

Arun Jogi was unbeaten for Coots and Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson won one apiece. Leaders Rugby B overcame their C team 9-1. Niall Herbert and Tomas Jacko took maximums and the doubles and Henry Mileham won two but lost to Madu Ezedinma.

Flavels beat Free Church E 6-4 thanks to trebles from Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur. All 3 Church players, Tom Fletcher, Anthony Smith and reserve Ollie Endersby grabbed singles with Fletcher and Smith taking the doubles.

The only Division 3 result to hand was Free Church H’s 8-2 win over WCC Flounders. Deva Bakthisaran and Jay Virdi won triples and the doubles and reserve Radu Draghici won one, losing to Eric Barthorpe and Simon Chalker.

The Spring 2-a-side competition started this week. The early leaders are Free Church K in Division A who whitewashed Eathorpe D 5-0. Ashorne A squeezed home 3-2 to St Georges D.

