World youth darts champion Ted Evetts earns PDC Tour Card

Ted Evetts, winning the Unicorn World Youth Championships last year

Reigning World Youth Darts Champion Ted Evetts has regained his professional status after success in the PDC UK Qualifying School Order of Merit, following the four-day Final Stage.

With a good run to Saturday’s semi-finals, the 24-year-old from the village of Stockton picked up eight points across the event which was enough to rank him second among the 13 players to secure their Tour Card for the next two years.

‘Super Ted’ beat Mike Gillet 6-3 in the quarter-finals, before being beaten 6-4 by eventual winner Josh Rock in his semi-final. Earlier rounds had seen Evetts beat Ben Hazel 6-2 in the top 128, Joshua Burksfield 6-1 in the top 64, followed by a 6-0 whitewash over Scott Marsh in his top 32 game.

The qualified chef secured his place in the quarter-finals by beating Gavin Carlin 6-1.

At the completion of tournaments at the UK and European Qualifying Schools, Jamie Clark topped the Order of Merit rankings with ten points, a legs difference of 34 and 88 legs won.

Evetts, who became Unicorn World Youth Champion at Minehead last year at his seventh and final attempt, was two points behind, with 76 legs won and a difference of 30.

He is now one of the 32 Tour Card winners from the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools who will join a further 96 players as PDC professionals in 2022.