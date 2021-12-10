Young Budbrooke rowers into the county finals

The young rowers.

The Budbrooke Primary School girls’ rowing team finished in an amazing second place at the School Games Rowing Competition.

They recorded a distance of 2072m and will now have the honour of representing Central Warwickshire in the county finals in the new year.

The Budbrooke boys’ team finished in an impressive fourth place with 2017m and can be extremely proud of their strong efforts.

Both the teams produced fantastic results in what was a very competitive school games rowing event held at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

Eighteen competitive teams from schools in the local area challenge themselves to see how far they could row.

In the individual events, each member of the team had 90 seconds to row as far as they could and in the relay every competitor had one minute.

In the end all the distances added up with the winning team being the one which rowed the furthest.

Teacher Luke Brereton said: “Congratulations to both the boys and the girls rowing team.

“They were all fantastic and can be extremely proud of their rowing.

“The team spirit shone through and they inspired their team mates to do perform at their best.