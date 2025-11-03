Oxhill on the rise in Leamington Table Tennis League

Radford E beat Eathorpe G 5-0 in Division C. L to R Dave Hawker and Guy Ashworth, Eathorpe, Adrian Church-Jones, Derek Adams , Radford E

Oxhill moved into the top half of Division 1 after defeating third-placed Colebridge A 7-3. Anthony Gorman continued his fine recent form with a treble.

He was ably supported by Brian obill and Simon Nolan who both won twice. In response, Aftab Azam and Omar Khan notched singles and combined to win the doubles in straight games.

In Division 2, second placed Flavels had mixed fortunes in their two latest encounters. They dispatched lowly Ashorne A 9-1 with Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur posting maximums plus the doubles and Sam Braley adding two. Rick Burgess prevented the whitewash when accounting for Sam 11-8 in the 5th.

However, Flavels were pipped by WCC Bears who won 6-4. Kapur again was a triple winner and enjoyed doubles success with Trevor Bradley but Chris Hughes, Chris Maiden and John Price, who all took braces, showed they are likely to be promotion contenders at the end of the season. Another side to have fluctuating fortunes were Wanderers who lost 2-8 to 4th placed Coots. Steve Proctor starred for the victors with a hat-trick.

Mark Freeman and Arun Jogi supplied two wins apiece and Freeman joined Proctor to claim the doubles. Richard Smith overcame Freeman and Dennis Woodhead edged Jogi 12-10 in the 5th. In catch-up week Wanderers bounced back and recorded their first win, beating Ashorne A 6-4. Smith won his three, ParasTejani won two and the dup collected the doubles 3-0. Alexandros Plianos replied with two, overcoming Woodhead 11-8 in the 5th, and Rick Burgess and Richard Grover took singles. Leaders Radford A fought out a draw at Colebridge B who lie 8th.

Padipat Pluemworasawat maintained his unbeaten record and Robert Tkaczyk won one as well sa joining his number one to grab the crucial doubles. Dean Hicks won two in reply as did John Swinburne, both in 5 setters. Andrew Rowland (1) ensured parity.

It was a similar story in Division 3 as leaders Radford B succumbed 3-7 to Moreton Morrell Tennis Court A. Kannan Nithi inflicted the damage taking three and the doubles with Pablo Smith. Smith added two and Tim Davies one to see Tennis across the line.

Andy Coonan replied with two wins, Gary Edwards pipped Davies 13-11 in the 5th and Mike Burrows failed to register but lost two 5 setters. Flounders won 7-3 when visiting Ashorne B. Jim Goodwin was in top form for the hosts winning all of his singles but Jeremy Cheung, Joseph Cho and Jeremy Sampson proved too strong for his team-mates. Ashorne B also suffered defeat at the hands of Nomads Dragons who seem to be recapturing last season’s form and won 9-1. Jon Waters and Jill Weaving were unbeaten, Catherine McAuley won two and joined Weaving for the doubles. Goodwin grabbed the consolation.

Lillington Free Church G defeated Flounders 7-3 with Stuart Mills a maximum performer. Cherry Matthews added two and young Toby Roe matched her. Len Coonan got Dinos points. G followed this up in catch-up week when dispatching their F team 8-2. Mills retained his place and duly won 3 but he was joined by two fast improving cadets, Otis Green and Thomas Pinnington.

Green was also undefeated and Pinnington added two, losing to Mark Singleton. Singleton and Bethan Jones were successful in the doubles. Church G have moved to third place accumulating 34 points from 5 outings. Radford have 40 from 6, Codgers sit on 38 from 5 and Moreton Morrell are 4th with 33 from 5.

Fourth placed Radford C accounted for second placed Flounders in Division A, winning 4-1. Diosdado Alferez won his two and the doubles with Charles Brookes who won one. Joseph Cho prevented the whitewash with a 17-15 win over Brookes in the 5th. In catch-up week Radford went down by the same score to Eathorpe K. Kieran Podbury (2), Marius Morariu (1) plus the doubles were thwarted on a full house by Alferez.

Eathorpe sit top of the division with 17 points from 4 matches. Flounders also played a match in catch-up week taking all 5 points from Codgers. Andy Caine and Simon Chalker were responsible and it keeps Flounders in second with 11 points from 5 matches.

FISSC A enjoyed a maximum haul in division B when facing Eathorpe E. Robert Bartowski and Neil Mudie dropped only one set. They ae favourites to land the title with 21 points from 5 matches. Free Church J sit second with 15 from 5, a point above Free Church I who have also played 5.

There are runaway leaders in Division C in the shape of Rugby F. Thomas Moyle and Shaneli Wickramanayaka have yet to drop a point and made it 5 wins when disposing of Eathorpe F. Free Church K edged the other Rugby side, G, 3-2. Jack Kuomi won his two for G but reserve Marc Briscoe and Leon Hayward won singles and the doubles to remain third. Rugby G also lost to Radford E 1-4. Adrian Church-Jones (2) and Derek Adams (1) were successful in the doubles. Grace Newman responded.