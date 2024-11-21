Plenty of excitement at Warwick Winter Festival

Telepathique (right) leads Helnwein in Wednesday's feature race (photo by David Pratt)

Despite the snow which had hit the area earlier in the week, Warwick's two-day Winter Festival on Wednesday and Thursday went ahead as planned with bright sunshine greeting racegoers on both days..

Wednesday's feature race, the Weatherbys And Northampton Town FC Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, went to Telepathique, who made all the running with champion jockey Harry Cobden to beat Helnwein, making it two wins from two runs over fences this season and her fourth success in all.

With 12 fences to jump, 9/2 shot Telepathique, who had been raised 13lbs for her Fakenham win, put in some superb leaps, notably at the third-last fence, but she was joined in the home straight by top-weight Helnwein, having his first run of the campaign. Fitness told in the end, as Helnwein's challenge faltered after the last fence, the pair finishing a long way clear of market leader Booster Bob.

Cobden, who was completing a double on the afternoon, said of the Lucy Wadham trained winner “she's very good, jumps well and keeps improving and could step up in grade now”.

There was a delay to the opening Join The Warwick Racecourse Business Club Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle when it was decided to omit the three hurdles in the back straight because of the low sun. Top-weight Classic Maestro took the field along until passed on the home turn by Jilaijone who looked to be going well, but he was collared by 15/8 favourite Solar System, ridden by the in-form Callum Pritchard, on the run-in to get punters off to a good start.

Ma Shantou and Barlovento dominated the betting for the Denis O'Connell Memorial Novices' Hurdle, with Ma Shantou shortening to 4/5 favourite before the off. All the hurdles were jumped this time and punters made the right call as Ma Shantou and Cobden readily saw off the challenge of Barlovento from the last flight, winning by nine lengths.

There was a tight betting market for the C & G Cladding/Solar Handicap Chase and the six runners were closely packed as Opening Bid made the running from The Flier Begley. With Opening Bid fading, it was Ballycamus who led into the straight, only to be caught on the run-in by Heard That, ridden by Sean Bowen, who brought up Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy's 52nd winner of the season. In what proved to be the most exciting finish of the afternoon, Pearly Island snatched second place from Ballycamus close to the line with just two lengths covering the first three.

Trainers Philip Hobbs & Johnson White were also in double-winning form as Paddy In The Caddy led all the way to win an incident-packed Book Now To Secure NYE Tickets Handicap Chase to add to their earlier success with Solar System. Miss Marette had refused to start, Boom Boom fell at the second fence and favourite Copernic Du Mazet was always struggling before being pulled up and, in the end, only Ostrava Du Berlais was able to get close to the winner, albeit 5½ lengths adrift.

Although Miss Marette was deemed to be a runner, punters who had backed her with bookmakers Paddy Power will receive a refund as a free singles bet with no maximum.

The temperature was already dropping when the runners set out for longest race of the afternoon, the Welcombe Hills Vineyard Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlong. Gold Clermont, the only mare in the race, made the running, but back-pedalled at the third-last flight as the well-backed Ikarak out-stayed his rivals to make it a double for the Murphy/Bowen combination.

On Thursday, it was the older horses who took centre stage and Torn And Frayed, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, took the feature £30,000 John Sumner Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase reeling in the front-running Eldorado Allen, who was conceding 25lbs, approaching the final fence.

Marlborough trainer Emma Lavelle followed up her win with Ma Shantou the day before with another success as Tashan, having his first run for the stable, took the opening British EBF Supporting National Hunt Breeders' Day Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle, collaring the Dan Skelton trained long-time leader Denzil on the run-in.

Trainer Olly Murphy and jockey Sean Bowen added to their two Wednesday winners with odds-on favourite Castle Ivers, who proved too strong for Don't Mind If I Do in the the Tattersalls Cheltenham Supporting Breeders' Day "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle, before Irish point-to-point winner That's Nice made a winning debut under Rules, beating Skelton's Honky Tonk Highway who was returning after wind surgery, in the Goffs Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Georgi Girl was well-backed for the British NH Stallions Supporting Breeders' Day Mares' Handicap Hurdle, winning easily under Ben Jones to bring up another winner for trainers Philip Hobbs & Johnson White after their Wednesday double. Sam Twiston-Davies then made it two winners on the day when Regal Renaissance caught pacesetter So Said I in the Mares' Handicap Chase and Southwell winner Charisma Cat gave weight to all her rivals when winning the closing National Hunt Flat Race in some style.