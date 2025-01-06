Promotion and relegation decided in Leamington's Autumn Table Tennis League

Eathorpe D, winners of Division a, Toby John and Darren Hadley

The final matches in the Autumn 2-a-side Table Tennis League have been completed and promotion and relegation have been determined in readiness for the forthcoming Spring campaign which commences on 13th January

The A division champions are Eathorpe D who took the title by 9 points. It is great for local table-tennis that one of the successful duo, Toby John, is still an under 15. His mentor, Darren Hadley, has certainly guided him well. Toby won 16 of his 18 singles, all against adults, a tremendous achievement. In terms of points, Whitnash B, Cristian Balta, Richard Smith, Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead, tied with Radford B, Diosdada Alferez and Charles Brookes. However, Whitnash secured the runners-up trophy by virtue of winning more matches. WCC Flounders and Rugby E will drop down to Division B.

Lillington Free Church I were the runaway leaders of Division B amassing 43 points from a possible 50. Again, it was heartening to see another under 15, Toby Roe, featuring prominently in this side. Jay Virdi, a qualified coach who returned a 100% average, and newcomer Nicolae Grosu were great influences. Once more there was a tie in second place between Rugby F, Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata, and Radford D, Stuart Ayres and Paul Holtby with other players stepping in occasionally. With Rugby winning two more matches than Radford, they will move up to the top division. Warwick University and Free Church J are relegated.

Another Free Church team, FC K, secured the top spot in Division C and also took 43 points from their 10 matches. Chris Roe, in his debut season, guided juniors Alfie Green and Johan Pretorius, who played the majority of matches, to a deserved success. Johan notched an eye-catching 87% return. Eathorpe E, father and son Ross and Luis Baxter, and Rugby G tied for second place on points but Eathorpe take promotion by recording one more win. Luis is another under 15 showing his capabilities at a high level. Jenny Ferguson and Grace Newman were Rugby’s mainstays though others augmented the squad. Radford E and Eathorpe F were relegated.

Finally, in Division D Free Church O made it a hat trick of titles for their club and they also returned 43 points from 10 outings. Paul Emberson and Matt Hayes steered under 15 Otis Green, in his debut season, to the top with Otis unbeaten. Eathorpe G, Joshua Beeston and Sam Neal tied for second with Free Church N, Anay Aroon and Campbell Turner with Eathorpe taking the promotion to Division C. Anay, with an average of 87% will feature for another Free Church team in Division C in the Spring.

The 3-a-side League move into the second half of matches with the picture of whom might secure trophies a little clearer. Reigning champions Lillington Free Church A, James Berry, Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong, still a junior and unbeaten this season, are top of Division 1 and will take some catching. WCC Bats have enjoyed an outstanding season. Nilton Green, Simon Griew, Martin Hunter and Martyn Todd have a good cushion between themselves and the chasing pack as they strive for the runners-up trophies.

In Division 2, WCC A have taken 92 out of a possible 100 points and look nailed on to take the title through Taran Dhillon, Niall Herbert, Chris Maiden and William Panes. Eathorpe A’s quartet of Elliott Hey, Marius Moraraiu, Kieran Podbury and Walter Warburton sit comfortably in second though several teams have matches in hand and at the very least could close the gap.

Division 3 is proving the hardest to call. Radford C are top, their number one, Padipat Pluemworasawat is unbeaten and Boye Cho, Gary Edwards, Martin Gallauer and Mak Meina are lending support. Free Church F are a close second with Nick Darwen, Cherry Matthews, Nick Newman and Mark Singleton in fine form but Ashorne A , Steve Bolton, Richard Grover, Steve Handsley and Alexandros Plianos are also in the mix and the two Nomads teams, Dragons and Codgers, are also in the picture. Catherine McAuley, Jon Waters, Jill Weaving and Mike Weaving comprise the Dragons squad whilst Kevin Finn, Steve Kurle, Richard Miles and Kim Wong play for Codgers.