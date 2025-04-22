Racegoers can see behind the scenes at Warwick on Thursday

More action and a look behind the scenes at Warwick races on Thursday (photo by David Pratt)

Thursday is Warwick's Molly Ollys Behind The Scenes Raceday which gives racegoers the opportunity to join the management team to see the course in operation.

It starts at 10.30am with a course walk with clerk of the course Nessie Chanter before joining general manager Thomas Williams for a look at what happens in the weighing room. Also, The Racehorse Syndicates Association will be on hand to explain about racehorse ownership.

Warwick-based Molly Ollys supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing and their work is highlighted by the Molly Ollys Handicap Chase over two miles. Dan Skelton runs Gwennie May Jem, runner up at the last meeting, as he looks to add to his prize money haul in his battle with Willie Mullins to be champion trainer.

The two are neck and neck and the result looks like going to the wire at the season finale at Sandown Park on Saturday. Skelton led by just under £70,000 going into the valuable two-day Easter meeting at Plumpton and, despite Shakeyatailfeather winning and several others picking up prize money, his lead at the end of the first day was down to £28,000 thanks in no small part to Absurde and Daddy Long Legs delivering a 1-2 for Mullins in the most valuable race on the card.

Easter Monday brought another winner at Plumpton plus three more elsewhere for Skelton and, although Mullins also had a winner, his lead was £53,000 with all to play for as they go head-to-head again at Perth on Wednesday.

Warwick's feature race is the £18,000 John Sillett Memorial Handicap Hurdle named after the former Coventry City manager who, along with George Curtis, masterminded the club's sole FA Cup win back in 1987. Skelton runs three of his seven entries, but they could find top-weight Supremely West, who drops in class, standing in the way of victory.

The seven-race card gets underway at 1.35pm with the Charlie Wilson Memorial Maiden Hurdle in which Buckna and Jack To Bat could fight out the finish. This is followed by the Visit racingtv.com Novices' Handicap Chase which will see the grey Ceolwulf look to follow up last month's course win from a 4lb higher mark.

Prince Imperial is seeking a hat-trick for Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy in the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Handicap Hurdle and Halondo makes his debut for Skelton, having moved from Hariett Dickin, although doesn't have any recent form to commend him.

God's Own Getaway is the choice from three entries for Skelton in the Wigley Investment Holdings Handicap Chase, but Gary & Josh Moore, whose runners at the course are always worth noting, have Wincanton winner Abingworth who, despite having been raised 9lbs for that success, can make a bold show.

Seventeen have been declared for the closing racingtv.com Open National Hunt Flat Race in which Skelton runs three, but the answer may lie with Murphy's Orderoftheday, runner-up in both his bumper starts after winning an Irish point-to-point. Pioneer Pete, runner-up on his debut over the course last month, and Roll Tide, who will be ridden by Harry Cobden, are others for the shortlist.