Racing awards finalists announced

The finalists for the 2024 JETS Richard Davis Awards, named in memory of the late Richard Davis who suffered a fatal race fall in 1996, have been announced ahead of the presentation at Warwick racecourse on Tuesday,

Former jump jockey Tom Scudamore will host the event prior to the afternoon's racing when the winners in the three categories will be announced to an invited audience from across the racing industry. The formal trophy presentation will take place in the parade ring ahead of the JETS Richard Davis Awards Handicap Chase at 3.00pm.

The awards, first held in 1997, offer £7,000 in prizemoney and celebrate the achievements of both current and former jockeys, with this year’s finalists showcasing the number of different industries jockeys can enjoy careers in beyond the saddle.

Three apprentice jockeys, Fred Daly, Mia Nicholls and Elisha Whittington are the nominees for the BHA Development Award won last year by Olivia Tubb.

The nominees for the IJF Progress Award, won in 2023 by Ryan Hatch, are Alan Johns (media), Paula Muir (dog grooming) and Ryan Timby (NHS).

The final category, The Jockey Club Achievement Award won last year by David Parkes, sees Megan Carberry (physiotherapy), Katie O’Farrell (psychology) and Sam Welton (civil engineering) in contention.

JETS Manager, Lisa Delany, said “We probably had the strongest set of entries ever for this year’s Awards. It is very satisfying to see so many current jockeys making use of the support available to them to explore second career paths whilst still riding and we are looking forward to celebrating all their achievements together.”