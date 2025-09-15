Racing returns to Warwick after summer break
The Pricedup The Jumps' Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase over two and a half miles will get the six-race card underway at 2.28pm. Second most valuable race of the afternoon is the £10,000 Propel Finance Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles and the longest race on the card is the closing Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles due off at 5.00pm.
Warwick will host seven days of racing up to the end of December, including a two-day Winter Festival on 19/20 November, with the popular New Year's Eve meeting bringing the 2025 fixtures to a close. Classic Chase Day, which will see the ITV cameras return to the course, is on Saturday 10 January and another for the diary is Kingmaker Day on Saturday 7 February.
Annual membership which covers all 18 meetings in the season plus a number of reciprocal fixtures at other courses costs £240 single and £450 joint. In addition, there is access to the members-only Warwickshire Suite with complimentary tea and coffee and other benefits.
Nationally, the new season started at the beginning of May and reigning champion jockey Sean Bowen has already built up a clear lead with more than twice the number of winners of his brother James who is in second place. The third Bowen brother, Mickey, is leading the trainers' table, although he doesn't have the fire power to be there at the end of the season to challenge champion Willie Mullins.
Two years ago, Mullins became the second Irishman after Vincent O'Brien to top the table, beating Alcester-based Dan Skelton and history repeated itself last season. Skelton, who was leading trainer at Warwick last year, has had a quieter summer than usual, but will be keen to build up a lead to hold off the inevitable Mullins challenge.