Racing returns to Warwick after summer break

An exciting season of jumps racing ahead at Warwick (photo by David Pratt)

After a summer break, jump racing returns to Warwick next Tuesday (23rd) with the Pricedup Grand Season Opener for which the highlight is the £18,000 Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase over three miles, one and a half furlongs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pricedup The Jumps' Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase over two and a half miles will get the six-race card underway at 2.28pm. Second most valuable race of the afternoon is the £10,000 Propel Finance Novices' Handicap Chase over three miles and the longest race on the card is the closing Molson Coors Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles due off at 5.00pm.

Warwick will host seven days of racing up to the end of December, including a two-day Winter Festival on 19/20 November, with the popular New Year's Eve meeting bringing the 2025 fixtures to a close. Classic Chase Day, which will see the ITV cameras return to the course, is on Saturday 10 January and another for the diary is Kingmaker Day on Saturday 7 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annual membership which covers all 18 meetings in the season plus a number of reciprocal fixtures at other courses costs £240 single and £450 joint. In addition, there is access to the members-only Warwickshire Suite with complimentary tea and coffee and other benefits.

Nationally, the new season started at the beginning of May and reigning champion jockey Sean Bowen has already built up a clear lead with more than twice the number of winners of his brother James who is in second place. The third Bowen brother, Mickey, is leading the trainers' table, although he doesn't have the fire power to be there at the end of the season to challenge champion Willie Mullins.

Two years ago, Mullins became the second Irishman after Vincent O'Brien to top the table, beating Alcester-based Dan Skelton and history repeated itself last season. Skelton, who was leading trainer at Warwick last year, has had a quieter summer than usual, but will be keen to build up a lead to hold off the inevitable Mullins challenge.