Radford bid for the top spot in Leamington Table Tennis League

Radford D Rober6t Tyaczyk and Stuart Ayres defeated WCC Flounders Joseph Choye and Chris Liu 5-0 in Division B

The top two teams in Division 3 met with second placed Radford C pipping leaders Free Church F 6-4.

The difference proved to be Padipat Pluemworasawat who won his three and swept aside Church’s unbeaten Jay Virdi 4,4 and 3. Martin Gallauer (2) and Boye Cho (1) added to his treble with Virdi getting two for Church allied to a single from Nick Darwen, whom he joined to take the doubles. Third placed Nomads Dragons suffered a rare reversal when visiting Free Church G, who beat them 6-4.

Alex and Chris Bosworth both recorded braces and cadet Tudor Draghici added one. He also joined Alex to win the doubles. Jon Waters (2), Jill Weaving (1) and Mike Weaving (1) responded. Bottom side Eathorpe C enjoyed a draw at Ashorne B with John Ablett posting a maximum. Dave Hawkes and Mark Popham contributed singles. Marin Hamer and William Little both had two victories and combined to take the doubles for Ashorne.

There was also a draw in the match between the two County Council teams. Joseph Cho won his three for Flounders and took the doubles with Chris Liu winning one. Dinos bounced back with both Jason Grey and Carl Morgan winning braces and Doug Lowe chipping in with a single. Nomads Codgers defeated Free Church H 6-4 thanks to Richard Miles’s triple. Steve Kurle added two and joined Miles for the crucial doubles. Phil Booth (2), Marc Briscoe (1) and David Wedgbury (1) kept it close.

In Division 1 second placed WCC Bats were taken to the wire by Free Church B, edging them 6-4. Church junior Daniel Stone was in outstanding form, winning all of his singles. Tom Brocklehurst beat Martin Hunter but Bats got the victory through Simon Griew (2), Martyn Todd (2) and Hunter (1), Griew and Todd taking the doubles. Leaders Lillington Free Church A defeated 4th placed Rugby A 8-2 with Lee Dorning and Rex Wong accounting for 7 of their points. Sam Weaving got them to 8 in total. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite replied. St Georges B in fifth, found themselves extended by bottom team Nomads Aces, pipping them 6-4.

Mark Jackson posted a hat-trick, Damon Fenton won twice and the duo won the doubles. Simon Nolan starred for Aces winning two with Paul Rowan and Anthony Thomas supplying singles. Rugby B beat Free Church C 7-3 with Tomas Jacko and Adrian Pilgrim accounting for the 7. Chris Blowey, Jeff Harris and Owain Jones shared Church’s haul. Colebridge A did their fight against relegation the power of good when overcoming one of their rivals Wellesbourne 7-3. Craig Allen posted a treble, Mike Rinnhofer won twice and Rizwan Akbar once. Akbar and Rinnhofer took the doubles. Dave Harvey recorded two for Wellesbourne and Alan Cotton won a single.

In Division 2 Flavels continued their push for promotion when beating a strong WCC Bears 7-3. Trevor Bradley was unbeaten in singles and doubles, Shivam Kapur won twice and Sam Bradley overcame Phil Paine 13-11 in the 5th. Chris Hughes (2) and Clive Irwin (1) ensured it wasn’t one-sided.

Lillington Free Church TTC sent two sides to compete in the Junior British Clubs League at Wellingborough on Saturday. Without their number one the A team did well to stay in contention points wise in Division 2 with day 4’s results to be added.

They lost to Milton Keynes A 2-7 after wins from Sam Groom and Susie Swan, were pipped 4-5 by Highfield Boys of Wellingborough 4-5, (Groom 2, Alex Bosworth 1 and Swan 1) and beat Luton 6-4 (Bosworth, Groom and Swan all winning 2).

The B squad in Division 4 lost 0-6 to both Highfield Girls and Ebatts C from London but had two draws against Ebatts D ( Keerthi Bakthisaran, Manas Krishnan and Johan Pretorius all winning one) and Smash of Kettering (Bakthisaran 2, Krishnan 1).

On Sunday two more Free Church teams competed in the Cadet British clubs League at Wellingborough. The A team in Division 2 finished third beating Chesham Grammar Black 5-1 (Tudor Draghici 2, Toby Roe 2, Shivam Gupta 1), Chesham Grammar Red 4-2 (Roe 2, Draghici 1, Gupta 1) drawing with Knighton Park, Leicester 3-3 (Draghici 1, Gupta 1, Roe 1) and Nottingham ( Roe 2, Draghici 1) suffering the one loss to Milton Keynes B 1-5 where Draghici took the point.

The B team beat Corby 6-0 ( Anay Aroon 2, Otis Green 2 Campbell Turner), Smash of Kettering 4-2 (Leon Hayward 2, Green 1 Turner 1) lost 2-4 to both Milton Keynes C (Aroon 1, Green 1) and Kidlington Forum C (Aroon 1, Turner 1) and fell 0-6 to Nottingham.