Radford C heading for promotion in Leamington Table Tennis League

Lillington Free Church M play in Division D. Rory Stokes and Vishwa Modi form two of the squad.

Radford C have opened up a 10 point gap at the summit of Division 3 and look to be on course for the title.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week they overwhelmed WCC Dinos 10-0 with Boye Cho, Andy Coonan and Martin Gallauer responsible for their haul.

Second placed Lillington Free Church F dropped three points to their H team. Nick Newman and Jay Virdi were unbeaten in singles and doubles but the H trio of Phil Booth, Marc Briscoe and David Wedgbury all won a single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third placed Ashorne A sit on the same number of points as Church but have a match in hand. They overcame 4th placed Nomads Dragons 7-3 with Alexandros Plianos unbeaten, Richard Grover taking two, losing to Jill Weaving, and Steve Handsley adding one. Jill ended up with two wins and Jon Waters contributed one. Free Church G, in their first season in the 3 a-side format, have risen to 5th and beat Ashorne B 8-2.

Alex Bosworth and the attack minded Bethan Jones posted hat-tricks and Tudor Draghici had two excellent victories. Jim Goodwin got a consolation single and partnered Paul Hedges for a 5 set doubles success. WCC Flounders fought out a draw on their trip to Moreton Morrell with Andy Caine including a rare defeat on Kannan Nithi in his treble. Simon Chalker won two more for Council. Nithi (2), Lloyd Pettipher (1) and Pablo Smith (1) plus a Nithi/ Smith doubles point ensured stalemate. Nomads Codgers defeated Eathorpe C 7-3 with Richard Miles and Kim Wong accounting for their points. John Ablett, Dave Hawkes and Mark Popham recorded singles.

The destiny of the Division 1 title has long been a foregone conclusion with reigning Champions Lillington Free Church A leading the table by 69 points. Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong show no sign of letting up and whitewashed former Champions Colebridge A. St Georges B are second, accounting for Rugby B 7-3.

Clash of the night was between Georges’ number one, Harrison Allwood, and Rugby’s Adrian Pilgrim with Allwood triumphing 11-8 in the 5th. Allwood went on to win his three, Danny Ricks added two, as did Mark Rose who beat Tomas Jacko 11-8 in the 5th. Jacko and Pilgrim won the doubles. St Georges A also won 7-3 against Wellesbourne. Mark Jackson held a maximum, Damon Fenton won a brace and Earl Sweeney beat Dave Harvey in 5. Fenton and Jackson secured the doubles. Pete Barrow (2), and Steve Cull (1) responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eathorpe A sit second in Division 2 (120 points from 19) and recorded an 8-2 win against their B team. Pete Titmas was unbeaten in singles and doubles with Marius Morariu, who won two. Kieran Podbury also won twice. Toby John prevented the whitewash with two excellent victories. Free Church D are third (104 from 17) and enjoyed a 7-3 win over WCC Bears. Stefan Birca posted an impressive treble, Dan Shaw won two and Chris Jones one. Birca and Shaw got home in the doubles 11-9 in the 5th. Paul Calloway (2) and John Price (1) replied. Colebridge B and Flavels drew. Jason Rainey was a triple winner for Colebridge and Dean Hicks and Andrew Rowland won singles. Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur won two apiece and the doubles 3-0. Steve Proctor was the main difference in WCC Coots 7-3 win over Free Church F. He won his three, Mark Freeman won two and Cliff Jackson one with Freeman and Jackson pairing for the doubles. Radu Draghici (2) and Sam Groom (1) kept Church in contention.

Darren Hadley and Toby John, in the guise of Eathorpe D, have a 24 point lead in Division A in their quest to retain the title. They eclipsed Free Church I 5-0 in their latest match.

FISSC pipped Free Church K 3-2 in Division B. Robert Bartowski won his two and guided Neil Mudie to the doubles. Alfie Green and Chris Roe were single winners for Church. WCC Flounders beat Radford D 4-1. Andy Caine won two, took the doubles with Simon Chalker and he tasted victory once, losing to Stuart Ayres.

There was a close encounter in Division C between Free Church l and Church J. L emerged as 3-2 winners with Manas Krishnan taking two, including an 11-8 in the 5th win over Susheel Gupta. Keerthi Bakthisaran won once to get over the line. Gupta won his other single and steered Anay Aroon to an 11-9 in the 5th doubles win.

In Division D Eathorpe F whitewashed Free Church M through Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker.