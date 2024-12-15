Rain again disrupts fixtures in Leamington and District Sunday Football League

Fixtures were again hit by the rain this Sunday

The rain causes some disruption in the Leamington Sunday League again this weekend, but some games did go ahead.

Here is the final report of 2024 before the Christmas break. We start as usual with the Cup matches and the Cancer Research Cup is first.

Kenilworth Wardens 4 HRI Harbury 2 - Stacey Ellis with the fastest goal of the day to put the Veg boys ahead after only five minutes. Their next goal was to arrive in the last minute of the game, but Wardens had struck four of their own in that time. Chris Groves had made it all square after fifteen minutes. Dan Twigger put Wardens ahead five minutes later and Dylan Wright and James Butler added late on. Kieran Walsh with the late consolation for Harbury. Wardens go into the hat for the next round.

Bourton and Frankton 2 Long Itchington 8 - Long Itchington on the mark here and progress into the next round.

Kenilworth Town 4 Whitnash Town 1 -A Zach Evans hat trick in the first half an hour had the nerves settled here for Kenilworth. Zane Evans pulled a goal back on the hour mark but Adam Smith added another to complete the scoring and take Kenilworth through to the next round.

Stockton 4 Kineton Sports and Social Club 2 - Kineton were in the ascendency here with two goals to the good inside twenty five minutes. Robert Herdman and Michael Perks doing the damage. The second half however turned the game on it’s head. A brace from Thomas O’Callaghan supported by singles from Alex Stevens and Tom Kirwan saw Stockton take the tie and progress into the next round.

Pig and Fiddle 1 Warwick United 3 - Ben Law put United in front after seventeen minutes. He added a second just before the half hour mark. Pig fought back and Scott Millar struck just past the hour mark but United held on to take the result and progress into the next round.

George Dutton Cup - Hawkes Mill Sports 10 (ten) Balsall and Berkswell 0

All one way traffic here as the difference in Divisions was all too apparent. Hawkes Mill progress into the next round.

Division 2 - Bishops Itchington 11 (eleven) Heathcote Athletic 2

Another one way traffic game as Bishops shared the goals around. Peter Kostiuk led the way with a hat-trick. Adam Miles, Johnny Adair and Joel Bennett all grabbed a pair. Jack Skelcey and Kyle Locklin also added. Khalsa Reserves 4 Napton 0

Division 3: Ettington Rovers 5 Fusilier 3 - This one was nip and tuck. George Buckingham put Ettington in front after only seven minutes. David Jones made it all square eighteen minutes later, only for Ethen Stevens to restore the Ettington advantage three minutes later. Just past the break and Glen Matthew extended the advantage, but Fusilier fought back . Two goals from Reece Mason in a ten minute spell had Fusilier back on terms and tails were up. Two minutes later and Jordan Pearce popped up to give Ettington the advantage again, and ten minutes later Matthew added another to seal the points for Ettington who held on for the last ten minutes.

Division 4: Minds Matter 1 Hampton Magna 2 - Minds Matter went ahead through Trav Lea just past the half hour mark. Jamie Foster made it all square shortly before the break. With only seven minutes left on the clock Dan Bates struck to take the points for Magna.