Rain frustrates Norton Lindsey title bid

Final day weather woes for Norton Lindsey

On the final weekend of the Cotswold Hills 2025 League season, Norton Lindsey visited Henley in Arden to complete their Division 2 campaign.

With both teams already guaranteed promotion, the result would decide the final positions.

Norton had beaten Henley earlier in the season, and were quietly confident of completing the double.

Winning the toss, and with Henley occupying top spot by a slender 12 point margin, the visitors inserted the home side, conscious that the weather was likely to play a big part.

A steady start saw Henley reach 35 in the 9th over, but opening bowler Olly Watson then brought the game alive with a 16 ball spell that delivered 3 wickets for no runs.

The score then stalled, with only 22 runs being added over the next 11 overs, Watson finishing with 3-23 off a 7 over spell, and Warwickshire Seniors star Dave McInnes recording 0-23 off 10.

Another wicket left the hosts on 55-4 giving Norton a big chance, but Chris Key arrived with other ideas, and took hold of the game, employing the long-handle approach.

He hit 54 in a rapid 81-run stand with Noorul Hussein, including six maximums.

The introduction of Simba Mudimu brought Norton back into control, removing Key initially, then getting amongst the tail to leave the home side hanging on at 177-9.

The match was interrupted by rain in the 40th over, but frustratingly, no further play was possible and the match abandoned, giving Henley in Arden the title.

Summing up, Captain Andrew Dellow congratulated the squad for their spirit and efforts in delivering a memorable performance over the season, suffering only one defeat. After consecutive demotions, there is now a real optimism for 2026, the target being the return of Premier Division cricket to Wolverton Road.