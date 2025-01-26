Relegation battle hots up in Leamington Table Tennis League

Abbey Amos and Isabelle Sandu practising at Lillington Free Church TTC. League stars of thge future?

A 12-10 in the 5th victory for Wellesbourne’s Dave Harvey over Free Church C’s Owain Jones, propelled his team to a 6-4 win and much needed points at the bottom half of the Division One table.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey went on to secure a maximum and received support from Alan Cotton (2) and Gary Stewart (1). Jones won his other two singles whilst Tom Hunt, returning after a long absence, chipped in with a single and an emphatic straight sets doubles win with Jones.

Leaders Lillington Free Church A showed no mercy to their relegation threatened B side crushing them 10-0. James Berry, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong snaffled the points. Second placed WCC Bats are stuttering and lost to St Georges A 4-6 despite an eye-catching treble from Martin Hunter. Simon Griew added one. Harrison Allwood (2), Danny Ricks (2) and Mark Rose (1) took the match to the deciding doubles which Allwood and Harrison won 3-1. Colebridge A pipped Nomads Aces 6-4 with Craig Allen posting a hat-trick. Rizwan Akbar (2) and Aftab Azam (1) completed the victors’ tally. Simon Nolan (2), Paul Rowan (1) and the doubles formed Aces response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eathorpe A, who sit second in Division 2, were edged by WCC Coots 4-6. Arun Jogi did the damage for Coots winning his three. He was backed up by Steve Proctor who won twice, overcoming Elliott Hey 14-12 in the 5th. Jogi and Cliff Jackson won the doubles. Kieran Podbury (2), Hey (1) and Pete Titmas (1) kept Eathorpe in contention.

Fourth placed Flavels defeated Free Church F 7-3 with Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur proving too strong in singles and doubles. Radu Draghici, Sam Groom and Susie Swan recorded singles in reply. WCC Bears also won 7-3 against Rugby C. Paul Calloway won his three, though Marina Ndumengo extended him to 12-10 in the 5th. Chris Hughes also won three and partnered Calloway to the doubles. Pablo Caldas, Ndumengo and Jo Outhwaite grabbed singles. Third placed Free Church D went one better, sinking Eathorpe B 8-2. Daniel Shaw and Anthony Smith were unbeaten and took the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. Chris Jones added one. Chris Atkins and Ben James shared the villagers’ points.