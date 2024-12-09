Rex are supreme in the top flight of Leamington Table Tennis League

Rex Wong and Lee Dorning facing Adrian Pilgrim and Tomas Jacko with James Berry umpiring.

Three unbeaten records were placed on the line when Lillington Free Church A faced Rugby B in Division 1.

Church won 8-2 with only one player keeping their perfect record. Sixteen year old Rex Wong won his three overcoming Adrian Pilgrim 6,7, and 9. Lee Dorning suffered his first defeat of the season losing to Pilgrim -8,5,-10,-10 but won his other two. James Berry also landed two, losing to Pilgrim, and Dorning and Wong took the doubles.

Rugby A swept aside Nomads Aces 7-3 with hat-tricks from Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite, who also teamed for the doubles. Roald Myers, Simon Nolan and Paul Rowan all notched singles. St Georges B edged their A team 6-4 thanks to a treble from Mark Jackson. Damon Fenton contributed two more, his brace featuring an 11-9 in the 5th success against Matt Hobday. The duo added the doubles. Harrison Allwood (2), Hobday (1) and Danny Ricks (1) scored for A. WCC Bats, in second spot, beat Free Church C 6-4, whose number 1, Josh Yarrow, grabbed a hat-trick. Harry Purewal added one but Bats got the win with Simon Griew and Martyn Todd winning twice and taking the doubles in 5 and Martin Hunter getting the deciding point.

In Division 2, leaders WCC A took 7 points from their match with Free Church D through Chris Maiden and William Panes but conceded three because they were a player light. Second placed Eathorpe A showed no mercy to Free Church E, pocketing all 10 points courtesy of Marius Morariu, Kieran Podbury and Walter Warburton. Flavels secured an 8-2 win at Rugby C with Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur winning their singles and the doubles. Sam Bradley beat Murali Mohan Garlapati but lost to Jo Outhwaite and Peter Ratcliffe. WCC Bears emerged as 6-4 winners after visiting Whitnash. Chris Hughes and John Price held maximums. All three home players notched a single, namely Cristian Balta, Paras Tejani and Dennis Woodhead with Tejani and Woodhead winning the doubles in straight sets.

Division 3 leaders Free Church F (71 from 10), lost 6-4 at third placed Ashorne A (59 from 8).

Alexandros Plianos won his three, Richard Grover chipped in with two and Brian Marston got Ashorne over the line. Nick Darwen replied with two, Nick Newman won one and the pair bagged the doubles. Second placed Radford C (70 from 10) edged Free Church G 6-4 with Padipat Pluemworasawat maintaining his perfect record for the victors. Boye Cho and Mak Meina were single winners and took the doubles 14-12 in the 5th.

Alex Bosworth and reserve Toby Roe shared Church’s points. Ashorne B lifted themselves out of the relegation places with a 6-4 win at Moreton Morrell, for whom Kannan Nithi remained unbeaten. Lloyd Pettiford added one but Ashorne took the spoils with Jim Goodwin and William Little winning braces and Paul Hedges securing one as well as the doubles with Goodwin. Free Church H in 9th, whitewashed Eathorpe C 10-0.

Phil Booth, reserve Susheel Gupta and David Wedgbury were on top form. Nomads Dragons won 8-2 against WCC Dinos. Jon Waters starred with a triple and Catherine McAuley and Mike Weaving won two apiece, both losing to Colin Astbury. Waters and Weaving won the doubles 3-0. Flounders overcame Nomads Codgers 6-4 thanks to Andy Caine’s hat-trick. Joe Cho won twice and Simon Chalker once. Richard Miles won two for Codgers, losing to Caine 9-11 in the 5th. Steve Kurle won one and Miles took the doubles when partnering John Taylor.

Radford A sit third in Division A after taking all 5 points from their B team. Diosdado Alferez and Charles Brookes were the successful duo.

Leaders Free Church I were also 5-0 victors in their Division B derby with their J side, Nicolae Grosu and Toby Roe showing no mercy. Robert Tkaczyk made his debut for Radford D and helped Stuart Ayres to get all 5 points against FISSC. Radford sit second but trail the leaders by 19 points.