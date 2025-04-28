Rex stakes claim as Leamington's top player

England Ladies Coach, Kelly Sibley, coached Rex Wong of Lillington Free Church TTC in preparation for the National schools tournament

Lillington Free Church A's final Division One match with St Georges A revealed two remarkable statistics.

Firstly, Church amassed 200 points from a possible maximum of 220 as they recorded an 8-2 win. Secondly, sixteen year old Rex Wong posted his 54th win from 54 matches making him arguably Leamington’s top player. Lee Dorning (47 wins from 48 matches) and Rex won trebles against Georges and also took the doubles. James Berry added one with Harrison Allwood and Mark Rose replying.

Lillington Free Church C drew with Rugby A and now require 3 points in their last match to avoid relegation. Harry Purewal and Josh Yarrow recorded two wins and Owain Jones one. Matt Outhwaite starred for Rugby with a treble. Luke Smith added one and helped Outhwaite to the doubles, 11-7 in the 5th.

Rex Wong, a pupil at Warwick School, reached the quarter-finals of the National schools under 16 competition on Saturday. He won his group against Zain Ali, 3-1, Teagan Khazal 3-2, Winston Hill 3-0, Vishnu Panchamukhi 3-0 and Malek Shamakh 3-0. This gave him a place in the last 16 where he defeated Angus Priestley Tonner of Sussex 3-0 before going out 1-3 to Jake Davison of Gloucestershire in a match full of breathtaking rallies.

On Sunday Rex joined his Warwick Schools team mates to play in the National Schools Under 19 Boys team finals where they faced three specialist table-tennis schools. First up were Ackworth table-tennis Academy with whom Warwick drew 4-4. Rex, Starry Sheung and Daniel Siu all won singles before Ambrose Ho won the final rubber to ensure the tie. Grantham table-tennis Academy overcame Warwick 6-2 with singles from Starry and Daniel avoiding a whitewash. Finally, Uppingham were swept aside 8-0. Warwick finished a very creditable third on countback.

Entry forms for the final Graded tournament organised by Lillington Free Church TTC on Saturday 10th May at St Nicholas leisure Centre in Warwick are available on the club’s web-site.