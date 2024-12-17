Riders ready for Kenilworth Common Boxing Day Cross event

Matt Clinton

The Coventry Road Club is thrilled to announce the 70th addition of the Boxing Day Cyclocross race on Kenilworth Common.

It’s 70 year history makes it the longest-running cyclocross event in the UK. First held in the early 1950s, this iconic race has become a staple of the festive season for both cyclists and spectators alike. Taking place at midday on Kenilworth Common on Thursday, 26th December 2024.

This festive cyclocross event has become a cherished tradition, attracting competitors and spectators from across the country. The course, renowned for its exciting mix of terrains and challenges, offers a perfect way for the riders to burn off the holiday indulgences and enjoy the spirit of community and competition.

This year’s main event is proudly sponsored by local businesses EweMove Estate Agents and The Broom Wagon Cyclery, whose support has helped make the race possible.

EweMoves owner Matt Clinton said "I first rode this event over 20 years ago and it's become a regular fixture on my festive calendar. It's great to be able to support its continued success into its 70th year."

The Broom Wagon Cyclery owner Andrew Gould added "I have fond memories of coming to the Boxing Day cross as a child with my father. It became a family tradition, and an opportunity for him to see old cycling friends from his Coventry Olympic days. It's fantastic to be able to help support such a great event into its 70th year."

Important Notice:To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, there will be a road closure on Common Lane for the event. Motorists and residents are advised to plan for this in advance. Any disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Spectators are welcome to join and cheer on the competitors adding to the festive atmosphere and burning off some Christmas turkey.

We look forward to seeing you there for an action-packed day of cyclocross fun!

For further details, please contact:Coventry Road ClubEmail: [email protected]