Royal Leamington Spa ABC head to bouts in Swansea

Royal Leamington Spa ABC took 3 boxers all the way to Swansea on Friday evening

Invited back by former WBO Cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli,brothers Alex and Sam Harvey boxed in competitive bouts whilst Ralph Ireland boxed in an exhibition against the Welsh 71kg Development champion and tri-nation finalist Sonny Desmond of Bonymaen ABC

Alex suffered his first defeat losing to the more experienced Henry Brown of Colcot ABC at 65kg whilst Romeo Maccarinelli of Bonymaen ABC avenged last years defeat to Sam winning on a split at 82kg,speaking after Enzo said "It was great having Royal Leamington Spa ABC back again and they're welcome anytime we'd love to make the return trip to Leamington with some of my boxers in the future "

Closer to home at Whitnash Civic Centre on Saturday Ava Feasly of Royal Leamington Soa ABC boxed Tazmin Harrison of Exhall ABC in her second skills contest,with a strong performance coach Michael Small committing it won't be long before she'll be boxing competitively.