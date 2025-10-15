Royal Leamington Spa ABC head to final’s weekend

By Lee Kelly
Royal Leamington Spa ABC have two boxers in the semi-finals of the England Boxing Development Championship at Arena Sports in Kettering this Saturday.

Past winners of the development championships include Tommy Fury, Galal Yafai, Georgia O’connor and Karriss Artingstall.

Representing the Midlands is Sam(The Leamington Lip)Harvey at 80+kg in the junior competition and Isobel Lockley in the 57kg seniors.

The finals will be held at the same venue on Sunday.

