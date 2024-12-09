Royal Leamington Spa ABC on the road to Swansea

Dylan Cain and Jamie Ashfield

Royal Leamington Spa ABC are taking three boxers to Wales this Friday night

Invited back by former WBO cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli to his club Bonymaen ABC boxing brothers Alex and Sam Harvey 65kg and 82kg respectively will also be joined by Ralph Ireland 71kg

Coach Lee Kelly commented "We made the trip last year with Sam for his first bout so it's great to be invited back and although it's a long way it's worth it especially with getting three of our lads out fighting this close to Christmas"

The club also had Jamie Ashfield 54kg competing in Wallsall last Wednesday evening in a return of the Midlands Development Final against Box Smart Elite ABC Dylan Cain although the Leamington corner believed Jamie had done enough to win the bout again the split decision went with Dylan.