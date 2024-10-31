Royal Leamington Spa Amateur Boxing Club's Ralph falls a little short

Ralph Ireland

Royal Leamington Spa Amateur Boxing Club Ralph Ireland was beaten in the 71kg category of the National Amateur Boys & Girls Championships in Acocks Green on Friday night.

Drawn against the more experienced Zakariya Zuman of Mannings ABC, Ralph started well in the first only to succumb to the rough house tactics of Zuman who slowly wrestled control of the bout winning by a unanimous decision.

The experience Ralph has gained so far this season will propel him forward to his future bouts.