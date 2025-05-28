Royal Leamington Spa boxer wins on travels

Royal Leamington Spa ABC took two boxers all the way down to Devon on Saturday night

First up at The Pannier Market Hall Bideford was Leamington’s Isobel Lockley in a 57kg match against Ebony Webber of Bideford ABC.With both girls holding nearly identical records it was a close fought end to end contest with Ebony taking the decision on points her accurate back hand proving the deciding factor on the judges score cards.

Next up was Leamington’s Ben Williams in a 74kg bout against popular home fighter Connor Mcmenamin both boxers started aggressively in a very lively first round with Ben silencing the crowd towards the end knocking Connor to the floor with a left hook right cross combination. Connor showed a lot of courage to hang on in the second as Ben fired some very accurate combinations keeping Connor on his back foot for the rest of the round, this continued to the final of the contest giving Ben a well deserved unanimous victory on points.