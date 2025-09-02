Royal Leamington Spa Ladies take the honours

National Top Club Winners

After a thrilling two days of competition it was Royal Leamington Spa Ladies who came home with the National Top Club trophy – a proud moment for the ladies of Leamington many of whom work hard during the Nationals to ensure everyone is looked after and this year also managed to show that they are top bowlers as well!!

Having won the Top Club Area final they took a trip to Buckinghamshire in order to play against Gerrards Cross B.C. and come home with a 3-1 win, just a few days before the start of the Nationals.

And so to the Nationals – the second time in a couple of weeks for four members of the team who had already won the Senior Fours and Emily Kernick who reached the Semi Final of the 4 Wood Singles. The Quarter finals was against Alton Social B.C., Hampshire, who were no match for the Leamington team who won on all four rinks. The Semi Final was against Wigton B.C., Cumbria who proved to be a much tougher opposition and whilst the Singles and Fours were holding their own, the Pairs and Triples were having to fight hard to stay in the game. But working as a team they managed to hang on and with two winning rinks and two losing it was all down to the shots and Leamington won by just 11 shots to take them to the Final.

The Final was never going to be easy, especially when they knew they were playing Kings B.C., Devon who had won the competition several times before. However, they were not deterred and the Leamington Singles player, Emily Kernick, who had been beaten by the Devon Singles player, Sophie Tolchard in the Semi Finals of the Four Wood Singles (21-20) a few days earlier was certainly not going to let her get away with it again and was soon 10-6 up before going on to win 21-12. But even winning the Singles for Leamington, with the Pairs 17-9 up after 14 ends, Triples 10-26 down at 15, and Fours 10-9 up at 15, it was no walk in the park and down to the wire as the Fours picked up two shots on the last end to finish 12-11 and the Pairs won 21-9 giving Leamington 3 winning rinks thus securing their overall win.