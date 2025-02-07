Rugby and East Warwickshire Hockey Club gets Talent Centre status
This impressive feat means that the club is a centre of excellence for Junior Hockey provision and all this entails. The club hosts sessions for all players: new, experienced, young and old.
The England Hockey representative, Henry Harrison, stated in his report that REWHC provides a ‘safe, enjoyable and inspirational environment for the young players with well supported progression from Junior to Adult hockey as the players move through the club’.
Julia Bower, Club Chair, said that “we are incredibly proud to have become a Talent Centre. It’s a reflection of all the hard work undertaken by volunteers within the club”.
The club has 14 adult section teams, and age group hockey from U10s all the way through to U18; providing plenty of hockey for those who have a lot of experience, and open opportunities for those who are new to the sport. All of which are providing an opportunity to gain a new skill, meet new people, support mental health and wellbeing, or to give those who wish to play hockey competitively.
The club is always welcoming new players. Friday Night Juniors happens for players in Year 7 and below, at Rugby School Sports Centre, 7-8pm. For adults, we have a Back To Hockey initiative at the same venue and time for those who wish to learn Hockey or return to the sport. Please email [email protected] for further details.