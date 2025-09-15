Rugby Borough go second after beating Corby Town

Bryan Kohyleron makes it 2
Rugby Borough produced a commanding performance to claim a 3–0 win over Corby Town and move up to second place in the Northern Premier League Midland Division.

In a competitive opening half, Borough edged in front through a fine strike from Daire shortly before the interval. The goal proved decisive, as the home side grew in confidence after the break and went on to dominate proceedings.

Corby created a handful of chances but rarely threatened to turn the game around, while Borough’s attacking play carried far more purpose. The hosts extended their lead late on when Bryan Kohyleron went on a mazy dribble beating 4 players and slotting home , before Will Grocott converted from the penalty spot to complete the scoring.

Manager Dave Stringer was full of praise for his players afterwards. He admitted to some frustration at earlier results but described Saturday’s display as “exceeding expectations” and a sign of progress as the season gathers momentum.

The victory keeps Rugby firmly in the promotion picture as they prepare for their next game away to Shepshed Dynamo at the Dovecote KO 3pm

