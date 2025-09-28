Rugby Borough to top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division

Tendai Daire who gave Borough the lead from the Spot

Rugby Borough went top of the table thanks to a stunning last-minute winner in a thrilling 2–1 victory over Coleshill Town at Kilsby Lane.

Borough manager Dave Stringer had recently said that “any team can beat any team in this league,” and Coleshill certainly proved the point, pushing Borough all the way and looking set to take home a point before the late drama.

Borough made two changes from last week’s draw at Shepshed. Amavir Sandhu was handed his full debut, with Leo Stone dropping to the bench, while Tendai Daire came in for Bryan Kohyrelon, who also started among the substitutes.

Sandhu was the first to catch the eye, just five minutes in, when he beat his man and crossed for Daire, who narrowly missed the target. Coleshill responded well, playing some attractive football through the lively McSkene, who caused problems for the Borough defence. The visitors should have capitalised on a defensive lapse midway through the half, but their striker blazed over from close range.

Borough began to create chances of their own. Grocott went close from a free kick, and Myles surged into the box only to be denied by the overworked Coleshill keeper. Just before the break, Borough finally made the breakthrough. Sandhu produced a dazzling run, beating three players before being brought down in the penalty area. Daire confidently stepped up to slot home from the spot.

With the wind at their backs after the restart, Borough pressed forward. Daire twice broke through but couldn’t convert, while Sandhu also fired narrowly off target. Coleshill, however, remained a threat and their persistence was rewarded in the 80th minute. From a corner, Carter-Byrne rose highest to send a looping header over Ganlet and into the net to level the score.

With Tyreace Brown dismissed for two yellow cards, Coleshill dug deep and looked set to hold on for a hard-earned point. But Borough had other ideas. In the 90th minute, substitute Bryan Kohyrelon produced a moment of magic. Picking up the ball deep, he weaved past three defenders before calmly slotting into the bottom corner to spark jubilant celebrations.

The dramatic victory not only secured three valuable points but also sent Rugby Borough to the top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Next up for Borough is a trip to the Oval to face basement side Bedworth United on Saturday 4th October, 3pm kick-off.