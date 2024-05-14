Rugby D romp to Division 3 title in Leamington Table Tennis League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Champions in Division 3 have been crowned in the shape of Rugby D.

They have completed 25 of their 26 matches for a return of 206 points and cannot now be caught. The squad featured Pablo Caldas, Dave Cox, Martyn Lilley, Chris Maddox and Kal Singh.

Whitnash B will finish as clear runners-up amassing 192 points from 25 matches. Their successful quartet comprised Cristian Balta, Len Coonan, Tamas Nemeth and Paras Tejani.

Lillington Free Church TTC held its final graded tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick on Saturday. The host club dominated the morning’s main Senior event. After the group stages, Church’s James Berry battled to the semi-finals where he dispatched Steve Bertie of Continental Stars in straight games. In the other semi, former Church player Sam Wiggins squeezed past another Church rising star, Owain Jones, 11-8 in the 5th. Berry proved too strong in the Final triumphing 3-0.

Division 3 champs Rugby D. Left to right : Pablo Caldas, Martyn Lilley, Dave Cox

In the Junior event Brandon Patterson of Kidlington saw off the challenge of Church’s Michael Khovanov in 4 sets in his semi whilst Claudia Lee made it an all Kidlington final when she pipped Nicholas Walker from Shutford in 5. The Final went Patterson’s way in 4 sets.

In the Cadets Blue Ho of Tamworth raced into a two set lead in his semi against Church’s Toby Roe. Roe managed to square matters but lost the crucial 5th set. Harry Hunt of Kidlington faced another Church cadet in the other semi, overcoming Shivam Gupta in 4. In a very close final Ho got home 11-9 in the 5th.

Toby Haworth of Gloucester reached the semis of the under 13s where he collared James Lee of Kidlington in 4. Peter Vassilev of Continental was a straight games winner against Alvin Chan but was beaten 3-0 in the final by Haworth.

The afternoon events began with Free Church pocketing the Grade A event. James Berry again reached the Final facing Church junior Daniel Stone who fell in straight sets. Another Church junior, Rex Wong, beat Marius Matei of Kidlington in the other semi to make it an all Lillington Final, Wong taking the title in 4.

Marius Krycek (unattached) beat Eathorpe’s Kieran Podbury 3-0 in the Semi of the Grade B and faced Paras Tejani of Whitnash in the Final after he had beaten Claudia Lee. Krycek took the winner’s medal 3-0.

Another unattached player, Pawel Holub, got to the semi of the Grade C event and overcame Church’s Mark Singleton. Dioddado Alferez of Radford faced him after beating Yoto Vassilev of Continental. Holub took the spoils in 4.

Toby Haworth of Gloucester landed his second title when winning the Improvers. In the semi he beat James Lee before accounting for Simona Vassileva of Continental in the Final. Simona had battled through by beating Church’s Shivam Gupta 11-8 in the 5th.

