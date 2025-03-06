Rugby junior football team ditch bibs thanks to construction business support

Bilton Ajax Under-14s Whites have teamed up with diamond drilling specialists D-Drill

An under-14s football team in Rugby has received a timely sponsorship boost with players hoping to defy expectations in search of promotion.

Bilton Ajax Under-14s Whites, who play in the Northampton and District Youth Alliance League, have teamed up with diamond drilling specialists D-Drill – who have become the side’s away kit sponsor for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Head coach Duncan Manley said the team, which is in its first season and is in the midst of an unlikely playoff push, had been playing their away matches in bibs before the new away kits – which feature the D-Drill logo on a Coventry City-inspired colourway – arrived.

“We were at a point where we were feeling quite well established after a great start to the season, but we were having to play our away matches with bibs on, which isn’t ideal,” he said.

“Having this support from D-Drill has given the players an enormous boost of pride – and even better that we are in the sky blue so many of our followers have an affinity with.

“We owe a huge debt of thanks to Julie and D-Drill, and we are hoping the new kit will spur us on to give it our best for the remainder of the season.”

Duncan’s son Max, 13, was on the lookout for a new club after his old side folded, when the opportunity for Duncan to take over a team training at Bilton School came up.

Duncan said: “We started with a draw and were soon on a five-game unbeaten run. We were initially hoping to be competitive but soon found ourselves fourth out of 11, and looking up the table rather than down, which is really exciting for the players.

“It’s been amazing to how the group has grown week by week. It’s such a fantastic team and we have a brilliant set-up with great support from parents.

“There is a really strong community behind the club, and this additional support plays a huge part in making matchdays and training high quality, positive experiences for our players – and it feels like we are in a great position as a result of it.”

Julie White, managing director of D-Drill & Sawing, which is a specialist diamond drilling, concrete sawing and controlled demolition company with offices across the UK, said: “We are extremely excited to be supporting Bilton Ajax.

“It’s a fantastic community club which is giving lots of local youngsters a great footballing experience, and we wish them the best of luck for the final weeks and months of the season.”