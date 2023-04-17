Try Tag Rugby Coventry & Warwickshire is starting a new league on Wednesday April 26 at The Rugby Football Club – no experience is needed and post-match socials are also arranged.

Try Tag Rugby Coventry & Warwickshire is starting a new league on Wednesday April 26 at The Rugby Football Club. The mixed adult league for people of all genders is open for registration to teams as well as individuals.

The organisation already runs popular leagues in nearby Coventry and Leamington, with nearly 400 people playing the minimal contact game, every week.

The first of two free taster sessions took place earlier this month, with a further taster scheduled for Wednesday (April 19).

Try Tag Rugby Coventry & Warwickshire licence co-owner, Alan Robinson, said: “It’s fantastic to be taking Tag Rugby to the birthplace of the game. We can’t wait to welcome people along. Whilst Tag Rugby is a great sport for those who have ever played Rugby before, more than 50 per cent of our players actually come with no Rugby background. No experience is needed, so if you are looking for a fun way to keep fit and meet people then come along and give it a try!”

Participants can also enjoy weekly post-match socials, where players come together to enjoy a drink with their teammates and opposition.