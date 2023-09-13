In memory of former club member – Ralph Dougherty, also known as ‘The Rugby Flyer’- Rugby Racing Cycling club (RRCC) will be holding a 25-mile cycling time trial on Sunday, September 17th, 2023.

Ralph Dougherty made competition history in 1939 by becoming the first cyclist to ‘beat the hour’ on English roads when he won the Solihull Cycling Club 25-mile time trial in 59:29.

Martin Orrill, RRCC Chairman said: “We wanted to challenge today’s cyclists to have a go at achieving 25 miles in less than an hour.

"Of course, today our bikes and other equipment are far more advanced than those made in the 1930s which makes Ralph’s time even more remarkable.

"Our event, which we hope to run each year, is open to any competent cyclist who has a road bike and the will to ride as hard as they can."

“Ralph’s grandson, Andrew Dougherty, will be joining us on the day and will also be bringing the legendary bike that took his grandfather under the hour,” added Martin Orrill.

The event will start at 9.00am on September 17th and each rider will be started at 1-minute intervals. To recreate a similar experience to Ralph’s; only road bikes will be permitted. Anyone going under the hour will receive a commemorative medal.

Entry and race route details can be found on the website Rugby Flyer Event (rugbyrcc.org.uk).